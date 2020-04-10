How receiver Desmond Dan committed to the University of Illinois as a graduate transfer

“I’ve just always, through my whole life, I’ve always been doubted by others," Dan said. "I have no problem showcasing my ability. Even in high school, I was told I wasn’t ever going to make it to the Division I level. It’s just always drove me to prove others wrong. I will be on my skills and my work ethic against anyone. It’s just one of those things that’s always been instilled in me."

Not many people know about Dan's three-stoplight home town off of I-40. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith graduated from the University of Tulsa, located nearly 70 miles northwest of Checotah. No one, Dan thought, knows about Checotah, Okla.

He relishes the chance to use his work ethic to make his name.

“I trace mine back to my parents and coming from not having much to knowing it’s really up to me if I want something of my future and that’s kind of rare in my hometown," Dan said. "Not many believe they can make it out of my town.