'I just felt like I hit a milestone in my life,' Oluwole Betiku's journey leads him to signing with the New York Giants

“Being drafted is great, but just getting that thing from the New York Giants with your name on it ... man, coming from where I came from and how I started ... ," Betiku told the Herald & Review. "The first day I decided to play football, a lot of people laughed at me back home in Nigeria. They thought I was joking, like, ‘What’s this guy doing? Why is he wasting his time?’

“When I came to the states, it was tough learning the process. Some of my teammates joked at the way I played. Just to compete against some of the best athletes in the world and be in a great organization like the New York Giants. I just can’t wait to get there. It’s a great feeling; it’s so unreal.

“At first after the draft, I was kind of down on myself. After the draft I went through old videos, like my videos when I worked out in my Nigeria. I just looked back at my whole story, the injuries I’ve been through and what I’ve been through just to get to this point. I just felt great. It’s just something I can’t describe. I started to tear up. I just felt like I hit a milestone in my life. When I decided to play football, I wanted to get a chance to play in the NFL and this is it."

Now, after he and Illinois took a chance on each other, he's signed with an NFL team.