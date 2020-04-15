Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu tweets that he's entering the NBA Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu tweeted on Wednesday night that he's entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Dosunmu's tweet was a video of a text conversation in which he texted: "I've decided to enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft."

In the tweet, Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5 guard who led Chicago Morgan Park to state titles in 2017 and '18, said he hadn't hired an agent, which would make it easier for him to return to Illinois if he doesn't get drafted.

Dosunmu emerged as the best player on a team that was 21-10 and would have made the NCAA Tournament had the coronavirus not hijacked the season. Dosunmu was First Team All-Big Ten, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot 48 percent, and came through in the clutch in multiple Illini wins.

In the series of texts, Dosunmu also texted: "This was a tough decision," and, "... I'm 100 percent locked in. Whenever they announce a date I'm prepared. 30 GMs are going to see what I'm made of. Straight ice in my veins."