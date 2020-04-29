Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood on the Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo pairing, 'It's going to be fun to watch'

“Adam is the type of kid who can shoot it, can bring it up, dunks, catch lobs and I’m a point guard who likes to pass the ball a lot," Curbelo told the Herald & Review. "He definitely knows he’ll be getting the ball from me a lot for those 3s, alley-oops, in a two-on-one or something, flash passes. He can also do that, too. Being able to do the same things, at the same time, on one court is going to be amazing."

The two will be a part of a deep backcourt at Illinois alongside seniors Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson. Would-be junior Ayo Dosunmu has declared for the NBA Draft, but has the option to return to school. It's a full backcourt, but Underwood is just fine with that and is thrilled to get his two prized freshmen on the court together.

“That’s going to be fun to watch," Underwood said last week in a Zoom meeting. "You’re talking about two guys who have the ability to make others around them really, really good. They’re both very good passers; they’re both capable scorers at a high level.