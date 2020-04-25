Illinois basketball commit Luke Goode with all eyes on basketball

“I told them from Day 1 since I’ve had interest in both sports from colleges that I wanted to play basketball at the next level. That’s always been my focus. My parents, my family and everybody around me has been so supportive of it and I couldn’t be more blessed to have people that support me like that."

Maybe he'll miss the emotions and environment of Friday night football games and grinding through the season with his teammates, but he figures all of that will go away the next morning when he gets in the gym with a basketball and gets back to work.

Goode broke out last spring on the AAU circuit with the Indy Heat on the 16U team and played well in front of Underwood at a tournament in Atlanta.

“He really took off, man," Indy Heat director Jared Balf said. "He started shooting the ball really well, wasn’t afraid of the big shot, would will us to wins against very good competition. I think at that point he really realized how good he could be."

Circumstances opened up for Goode to play on the 17U team all the way to a run in the highly regarded Peach Jam and started to come into his own as a player. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior at Homestead. That time on the circuit against top-level competition was instrumental in his own growth.