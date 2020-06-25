Illinois basketball gets commitment from Deerfield's Brandon Lieb in the Class of 2020

“They were all great options," he said of the other schools involved in his recruitment. "I don’t think I could have gone wrong with any. I figured if I wanted a school like Illinois, I could always picture myself playing at this level. Who knew it would actually be this school?

“Once Illinois came in, I knew I was going to go (Class of 2020). I was so happy with them and I knew they were the right fit."

The coaching staff, including strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher were on Wednesday's Zoom call and Lieb said that Fletcher was impressive in his portion of the meeting. Lieb said he ended his high school season between 200-205 pounds and is now up to about 214 pounds. He wants to continue to add strength, even before he arrives in Champaign, which he estimates will be in the middle of July.

Fletcher can certainly help in that regard.

“I’ve seen what he’s been able to do with some of the other bigs in the program and that was absolutely really intriguing to me," Lieb said. "That made the decision even easier knowing that I’m going to be with a world-class guy and working with him everyday and putting on strength, which will be huge for me."