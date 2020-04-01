Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood: 'I like the position we're in.'

Tucked in the process of filling out the roster is the future plans of Dosunmu. He excelled as a sophomore, and a run in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament would have assuredly raised his draft stock. The coronavirus not only stopped both tournaments from happening, but has created a cloud of confusion over the NBA Draft process.

NBA teams cannot meet or scout players in person, and though the draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24, it's speculated that the event is tentative, at best. The draft itself is scheduled for June 25, but it remains to be seen if that will be postponed.

The current schedule is such that college players have until April 26 to declare for the daft and must withdraw by June 3 to maintain college eligibility. That timeline also could be subject to change.

“There’s a lot of factors that are so unknown," Underwood said. "You can play into not knowing if there’s going to be an NBA season, not knowing what the draft process even is. That trickles down into what agents are doing and how they’re going about their business. Unless you’re a pretty surefire top 10 pick, it gets pretty challenging to know even what that process is.