Illinois basketball hitting its stride on the recruiting front

"Now we can show winning and we can show the growth of Ubben being redone and the facilities. It’s much easier to sell that and that’s a big, big piece of it. Having guys who are potential pros helps. I think overall our style of play, the speed with which we play, our defensive intensity, the success freshmen have had, all of that is something that has helped immensely in recruiting that we didn’t have early."

Though Dosunmu's and Cockburn's decisions to declare for the NBA Draft leaves the roster temporarily in flux, it's a mutually beneficial endeavor. The players get a chance to test the waters with the option to pursue a lifelong dream, and the program shows it can funnel players to the NBA.

Illinois hasn't had a player drafted since Meyers Leonard in 2012. Dosunmu and Cockburn each have the possibility to be drafted, should they remain in the draft.

“That’s one of the keys," Underwood said. "I’ve said it many times, what are we going back to Meyers (Leonard) as the last NBA guy to play at Illinois? When you play in the best league in the country, I hope that we’re recruiting guys and continually recruiting guys to go be in that situation and go test those waters and potentially play at that next level. That means that we give ourselves a chance to compete.