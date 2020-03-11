Illinois basketball team learns from last season, reaps benefits heading into Big Ten Tournament

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood doesn't typically reflect during a season, or at least do so publicly. The University of Illinois basketball coach keeps his focus on the game on front of him. Any deep thought on successes or failures of a specific season can be kicked down the road when there isn't a game to win.
He'll process this season in time, but that time isn't before the Illini (21-10) go to Indianapolis as the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament to play either Iowa or Minnesota at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT in the tournament's quarterfinals.
But Underwood knows how his team got here, and it goes beyond winning 21 games in the regular season or beating every team on its side of the bracket in the conference tournament. The path started last season, when Illinois struggled against opponents it probably wasn't ready to play early in the season: Georgetown, the Maui Invitational and Notre Dame.
The losses piled up before the season ultimately ended in the Big Ten Tournament's second round against Iowa at the United Center in Chicago.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, then a freshman, stood in the locker room following that loss and called the season a beautiful struggle. There were losses — the most in program history (21) — but enough wins to breed a sense of confidence.
Underwood said there is "no chance" this season happens without last season's struggles.
"You have to learn to understand how hard it is to win," Underwood said. "You have to learn. You just don’t reach in your pocket and say, ‘Hey, we’re winning tonight.’ It just doesn’t happen like that. We’ve got to be able to grow into those things. The schedule last year, almost beating Gonzaga, then turning around having Iowa State and Xavier in Maui, then you get into league and continue to grow and get better and work."
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois got a few wins last season in the middle of January against Minnesota and Maryland, and rattled off a four-game win streak against Nebraska, Michigan State, Rutgers and Ohio State through the middle of February. Seeing those wins, Underwood said, was important in the process.
The players felt the losses. After the Big Ten Tournament loss, Ayo Dosunmu called the season a failure, but now sees the importance of the groundwork that they built.
“Last year was an inferior season in the sense of the way we produced on the court, but I feel like it was a positive season in the locker room because we had to go through what we went through to get to where we are now and to understand the struggle and the grind and what’s at task of winning," Dosunmu said. "We had to go through all that to understand it."
Of course, other things had to happen in the course of Illinois getting a double-bye in the tournament for the first time since the league expanded to 14 teams in 2015 and made its first quarterfinal appearance since 2011.
Dosunmu took a big leap in his sophomore season on the way to being named first-team All-Big Ten. The Illini got a commitment from 7-foot, 290-pound big man Kofi Cockburn, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Underwood and his coaching staff revamped its defense to fix shortcomings of last season and key players found their roles.
“I’ve always believed in what we were doing," Underwood said. "You can probably pinpoint certain things: Ayo’s signing (in 2018) and believing in us. It’s been more of an everyday grind and an everyday process to get it here. Nothing happens overnight. It’s not like all of a sudden you wake up and you’ve got the winning lottery ticket and you’re going to win games. It doesn’t work like that.
"You have to earn your stripes and you have to earn the right to have success and I’m a big believer in that. It’s been a lot of people doing a lot of things to help grow this and help this transition. The players probably don’t get enough credit, the character and their ability to conform and sacrifice. All of that goes into that."
Illinois will await its opponent in Indianapolis with every bit the intent on leaving Indianapolis having won the tournament.
"It could be one of those elite tournaments where literally anybody can win it," Underwood said. "We don’t fear anybody and you know every night is going to be an absolute dogfight no matter who the opponent is."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25