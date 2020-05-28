Illinois football coach Lovie Smith shaves his beard

CHAMPAIGN — The college football world was aghast.
Kind of. Probably. Maybe not.
The Illinois football Twitter account posted a picture at 5:34 p.m. of Lovie Smith, the team's head coach, sans his well-known white beard. Reporters, fans and players chimed in, most of whom were disappointed to see such a well-known beard fallen by the wayside.
Smith shaved the beard, which has taken on a life of its own since he began growing it almost two years ago. Prior to the 2018 season-opening win, the university handed out 5,000 replica beards to fans.
He debuted the beard at Big Ten football media days in July of 2018.
“I never shaved much during the summer, before seasons started,” he told the Washington Post last fall. “Two summers ago, I let it grow out for a while, and my wife said to me: ‘I love it. Don’t ever shave it.’ So I guess I won’t.”
Players have reacted with as much shock as the general public.
"Who is he? & what have you done with my Coach?!," running back Mike Epstein tweeted.
Even Smith's boss, Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman, who has recently grown his own beard since the stay-at-home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, chimed in.
"And just like that, all of us still sporting a beard became decidedly less cool. #Trndsetter #ILLINI," Whitman wrote in a tweet.
And now, perhaps, the position of the "best beard in college football" is open for the taking. At least, new Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich thinks so.
"Looks like the top beard spot in college football is now open. #Goals," Rolovich tweeted.
