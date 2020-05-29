Illinois football commit Brody Wisecarver already has college-ready build

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There were always going to be lumps when Brody Wisecarver was a freshman on the varsity football team at DeSmet High School in St. Louis.

But head coach Robert Steeples knew that Wisecarver could both accept the challenge and reap the benefits of starting at tackle at a Class 6 school in Missouri. It wasn't just because Wisecarver has generally been larger than most of his classmates. That helps, but the mental makeup and the work that Wisecarver had put in to lead to that moment gave Steeples confidence that he'd grow through the lumps and come out the other side better.

“Brody was able to get on the field, not just because he was big but I thought mentally he could handle it," Steeples said. "We knew our team was lacking in some areas, and we knew he’d take his bumps and bruises, and he did and so did I. In that process, he was really able to find an appreciation for the daily grind and the success that comes with it makes him even hungrier; that’s why he works the way that he works, in and out of the season."