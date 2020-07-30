Illinois football gets commitment from graduate transfer FCS All-American Roderick Perry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team is adding a big piece to the defensive line.

On Thursday, defensive tackle Roderick Perry announced his intent to join the Illini as a graduate transfer from South Carolina State, an FCS school. He was named FCS Pre-Season All-American by the College Sports Journal in June, but announced his intent to transfer after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced it was suspending fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perry is the second FCS All-American to join the Illini this offseason, joining guard Blake Jeresaty, who committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer after a career at Wofford.

Perry is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle who had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.