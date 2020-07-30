Illinois football gets commitment from graduate transfer FCS All-American Roderick Perry

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team is adding a big piece to the defensive line.
On Thursday, defensive tackle Roderick Perry announced his intent to join the Illini as a graduate transfer from South Carolina State, an FCS school. He was named FCS Pre-Season All-American by the College Sports Journal in June, but announced his intent to transfer after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced it was suspending fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry is the second FCS All-American to join the Illini this offseason, joining guard Blake Jeresaty, who committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer after a career at Wofford.
Perry is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle who had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.
"South Carolina State University, Giving special thanks to my parents, Rod & Maria and my Uncle Tim for being instrumental in my dedication to a life of football," Perry wrote in a tweet. "I would also like to thank the coahces at SC State for taking a chance on an unranked kid from Raleigh, NC. Finally, I'd like to thank my teammates and everyone supporting me with my decision.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances and after discussing it with Coaches and family, we collectively decided that the best decision for me at this time is to enter the transfer portal on June 24, 2020. It was never my intention to leave my bulldog family at South Carolina State University. In the fall of 2020 I will be joining the fight with the University of Illinois."
Perry should make an immediate impact at the position after the Illini lost Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver to graduation. Junior Calvin Avery figures to be in the mix at defensive tackle as do junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and California graduate transfer Chinedu Udeogu.
