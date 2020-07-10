Illinois football gets verbal pledge from Josh Kreutz, son of Bears great Olin Kreutz

CHAMPAIGN — It's hard for Josh Kreutz to recall the exact moment he first met Lovie Smith.
Their paths had crossed when Kreutz was young and his father, Olin Kreutz, played for Smith when he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. It wasn't just that Olin Kreutz played for Smith; he was the staple of the Bears' offensive line and spent seven of his 14 years as a professional football player with Smith as his head coach.
On Thursday night, Josh Kreutz, a three-star center from Loyola Academy, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Illinois' football team. Like his father, he'll play for Smith, the head coach of the Illini.
I am committing to the University of Illinois! 🔷🔶 @Coach_BMcClain @LovieSmith @LAFootballAC pic.twitter.com/TKyAQV8Dun— Josh Kreutz (@JoshKreutz) July 10, 2020
Josh Kreutz doesn't much remember the first meeting, but during the recruitment process he's gotten to know Smith much better.
"I didn’t really know him all that well until this recruitment because I was really little," he said.
Kreutz is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound center who had other Division I offers, including from Memphis and Northern Illinois. Illinois is his only Power Five offer. According to 247Sports, he's the No. 29-ranked player in Illinois and the No. 15-ranked center in the country.
"I like the coaches and I like what they're doing down there with the program," Josk Kreutz said.
Illinois hasn't signed an in-state player to a National Letter of Intent since Keith Randolph signed in Dec. of 2018. Class of 2021 recruits can't sign their National Letters of Intent until December's early signing period. Josh Kreutz received an offer from Illinois in February but has not been able to visit the campus due to recruiting bans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just felt like it was the time," Kreutz said. "I was just thinking about it and I felt like I wanted to go to Illinois so I just made the decision."
He's the 13th verbal commitment of the Class of 2021 and third this week joining Florida defensive back Demond "DD" Snyder, a three-star safety from Tampa and Kalen Villaneuva, a two-star linebacker from Virginia. Illinois now has the 54th recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 11 class in the Big Ten.
Though Kreutz is a bit undersized, much like in-state product and current center Doug Kramer Jr., he's a good get for the Illini at a position of need.
"Super competitor and pure football player just like his dad," said John Holecek, Loyola Academy's head coach and a former Illinois linebacker. ... "He fits the Illini zone scheme well because he can cut off and body position to cut off bigger D-Lineman. He doesn't have to be a huge body to fare well in that scheme."
Holecek said Josh Kreutz suffered an injured finger as a sophomore that pushed him to guard, but thinks he'd be a "bigger recruit" if he played his natural position during his junior year in high school.
Josh Kreutz said he wants to improve his strength as a senior and his skill at the position. He played at Memorial Stadium in 2018 as a part of Loyola Academy's run to a Class 8A state championship with a win over Chicago Brother Rice in Champaign. The Smith Center, which he got a virtual tour, was still under construction when he arrived in Champaign; not that he paid too much attention. He was preparing for a state title game.
Even as a sophomore, he wasn't thinking too much about his college prospects, but once his junior year rolled around, playing Division I football became a reality.
“I always wanted to do it," Kreutz said. "Sophomore year I wasn’t thinking about it all that much, but going into junior year after playing a couple of games I knew I could do something."
He's the second offensive lineman to verbally commit to Illinois for the Class of 2021, joining Brody Wisecarver from DeSmet High School in St. Louis. Holecek has high expectations for Josh Kreutz's senior season.
"Every year he has gotten bigger and better so he should dominate his senior year," Holecek said. "His growth will never stop because he is singularly focused and trained by the best in the business, his father."
Meet the players who have verbally committed to Illinois in the Class of 2021
Brody Wisecarver, offensive line
Daniel "Snook" Edwards, cornerback
Sedarius McConnell, defensive line
Samari Collier, quarterback
Prince Green, cornerback
Trevor Moffitt, linebacker
Patrick Bryant, wide receiver
Theodore Lockley, athlete
Joriell Washington, safety
Dylan Rosiek, linebacker
Demond "DD" Snyder, safety
Kalen Villanueva, linebacker
Josh Kreutz, center
