Illinois football grad transfer Blake Jeresaty is always seeking new challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Blake Jeresaty believes in risks — in challenging himself to take a less comfortable path in the interest of personal growth.
He could have returned to Wofford, an FCS school, for his redshirt senior season and continued to be not only one of the best centers in the Southern Conference, but all of the FCS — he was an All-American last season. He also could have fallen into a level of complacency without really testing his own boundaries as a football player.
Jeresaty, a 6-foot-2, 290-pounder, knew he could play football at a high level, but was lightly recruited out of Bishop England High School in Charleston, S.C. because he was undersized. Wofford took a chance on him and he developed into a top-tier center. In a November game against Clemson — yes, that Clemson — the idea that he could play against anyone started to take root in his mind.
He didn't falter against a perennial national championship contender and held his own like he did in every other FCS game in which he played. But there's not time time to contemplate every play over the course of a season. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and stopped athletics in their tracks, Jeresaty had time to let that game fester.
Eventually, he elected to enter the transfer portal, where in the back of his mind he knew he wanted to play at a Power Five program, and those programs came calling. For seven days he remained uncommitted in the portal before pledging to join the Illinois football team as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining and eyes on an open right guard spot to fill out an experienced offensive line. He's the third graduate transfer of the offseason to verbally commit to Illinois.
“While I was talking to my family, I was like why would I choose to go back to Wofford where I know I can be complacent and I know I’ll have all this," Jeresaty said. "It’s the riskless thing to do. It’s the safe thing to do; there’s a lot of certainty. That’s never who I’ve been. I’ve always been the person to challenge myself, push myself and really push the limits on my potential, on my God-given potential.
“Just sitting there I was like, ‘What am I doing? Why would I choose to go the safe route? Why would I choose to limit myself? This is in my control.’ I’m an under-sized guy. Coming out of high school I only had three FCS offers. I was thinking, ‘I’ve done all of this, why would I not reward myself with at least the opportunity that I was never given out of high school because of my size?’
"Now I’ve proven what I knew in high school, so let’s go give this thing a shot. I was obviously really excited that I figured it out. … I owe it to myself, I owe it to my family to capitalize on what I’ve done the last four years, so now I’ve got to go ahead and finish it."
Illinois checked three boxes that were important in the recruiting process: He wants to win, he wants the chance at playing time and he wants a good education for his Master's of Finance, and the Geis College of Business offers that. On top of that, he quickly hit it off with the coaching staff and head coach Lovie Smith.
It also offers the kind of challenge that Jeresaty longs for. If he wants to play at the next level, he has to know if he can play at this level. In truth, he has no idea what to expect. He's never played for a Power Five school and never even took recruiting visits out of high school to big college football programs. There will be nerves and emotions early in training camp, but eventually those will settle and he'll simply be playing football.
He's not planning on walking in and having the starting right guard spot waiting for him. He knows he'll have to earn it and trusts his regiment — the way he eats, lifts, trains, intellect and work ethic to help him secure the spot.
“I heard this the other day and I really liked it: ‘The only way I can be All-Big Ten is if I play in the Big Ten,'" Jeresaty said. "That’s kind of how it is. My goal in life was to be an All-American, and I did that at the FCS level. The only way you can be an All-American at the FBS level is if you play in the FBS.
"You’re never going to be able to reap the rewards of what you want if you’re too afraid to take the first step. It’s the first step and I have a lot more steps to go. I know I’m not being handed anything and I know I need to get a lot of things done before I step on campus and prepare myself, but I’ve taken the first step and I’m really excited for the opportunity."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
