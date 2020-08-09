ILLINOIS FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Marquez Beason not on 'everyday practice routine'

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long in last year's training camp for Marquez Beason to make an impact.
The former four-star prospect appeared ready to help the Illinois secondary immediately as a true freshman from Duncanville, Texas before a torn ACL in the second week of camp ended his freshman season before he played a snap.
He's practicing this season in a training camp that is closed to fans and the media because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, but Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Beason is "gradually" being worked back into practices. But the expectations for Beason, a redshirt freshman cornerback and the top-rated recruit of Smith's tenure, haven't changed.
“As far as what we expect from him eventually is for him to become a great player," Smith said following camp on Friday. "He’s got all the tools to become a great player, not good, a great player. He’s not 100 percent yet though. We’ll gradually work him in training camp-wise. He won’t be on an everyday practice routine.
“Nothing has changed," Smith said of Beason. "He was impressive last year before he went down with the injury. He’s bigger, stronger, all of that, knows the game a lot better. Eventually, that’s what we’re going to get from him."
Beason will add to a cornerback group that includes seniors Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams as well as sophomore Devon Witherspoon, who emerged as a freshman after being a late-arrival to training camp.
But Beason is eager to get back on the field for Illinois.
"I feel like a lot of people forgot me because I tore my ACL," Beason told the Herald & Review in June. "People are saying, ‘Oh, he’s not going to come back the same. He’s not going to be as fast. He’s not going to be this or he’s not going to be that.’ I just want to come back and prove myself to the world again that I’m Marquez Beason, the guy that y’all were so hyped about. I’m still going to be the best DB in the nation. I’m still going to be one of the best players in my class."
Roderick Perry not yet on campus
The Illini got a big boost to the interior of their defensive line late last week with the addition of graduate transfer, and preseason FCS All-American Roderick Perry. He's a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle who had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season and should immediately help the quality of the position group.
Though Perry isn't yet on campus, Smith spoke highly of the former South Carolina State standout and the ability to add him fairly late in the process after Perry entered the transfer portal after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced it was suspending fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we liked about him as we were recruiting him," Smith said. "We lost some good inside players who have played a lot of football for us. To have a chance to get a player of his caliber this late in the game, he became available, we started talking to him. He plays hard.
“When you’re a senior and have had that kind of success, you want to finish it up the right way. You leave South Carolina State and your first game will be Ohio State, that’s special."
Daniel Imatorbhebhe arrives at camp
On July 29, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, graduate transfer tight end from USC, announced he'd play his final season of eligibility at Illinois. He'll join his brother, Illinois leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, in Champaign.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe's addition gives Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith plenty of options at tight end, along with Luke Ford, the top prospect in the state in the Class of 2018, and Daniel Barker, who emerged last season.
Rod Smith will look at every option, but the possibility of playing three tight ends at once exists.
“He looked really good," Rod Smith said of Daniel Imatorbhebhe. "Excited about the addition to him. He’s quite a specimen, can really run, just a really good football player, it looks like. Once again, we’re not in pads so it’s a beauty contest right now. He damn sure looks pretty right now, so we’ll see what happens moving forward.
“Our tight end position to me has really gotten much improved. Daniel Barker is playing his best football right now. He’s really looked good so far. Luke Ford has looked really good so far. Three days, but you can tell he’s learning. He’s not busting as much as what he used to. There’s still work that needs done, but both of those kids are talented kids. Then you add Daniel (Imatorbhebhe) to the mix and (tight ends) Coach (Corey) Patterson is over there smiling a little bit."
New (ish) faces at running back
Gone are Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown to graduation and Ra'Von Bonner opted out of the potential season because of COVID-19.
Rod Smith called Mike Epstein, who missed all but one game last season to an injury, a "complete back" and also praised Chase Brown, who transferred from Western Michigan. Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims are also options at the position.
Freshman Reggie Love III, who was a three-start athlete out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis and is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds also drew heavy praise from Rod Smith, who noted that it's hard to gauge players without full pads on.
“Really impressive," Rod Smith said of Love. "Super excited. This kid’s got a great feel to him. We’ve been teaching our techniques, our mesh points, our tracks, who they’re reading and Reggie has a really good feel for our run game. It’s a natural feel. You can tell he did some of it before. He’s natural with it. He’s a good-looking kid.
"He’s thick, he can run; I wouldn’t call him a burner but he can run well. He’s going to be a good, strong guy who can run in between the tackles. He’s very smart. He’s a guy who can pick things up quick. You don’t have to tell him two times. You tell him once and he’s got it."
