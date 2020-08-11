Illinois football players react on social media to postponement of Big Ten fall seasons

CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday's announcement by the Big Ten to postpone the fall sports season, including football, leaves more questions than answers.
What would a potential spring season look like? Will other conferences follow suit? Will there be transfers to teams in conferences that plan to plod forward with a fall sports season? What does eligibility look like?
Hopefully in the coming days, those questions are answered. On Tuesday, though, members of the Illinois football team took to social media to share their thoughts on the postponement of their season. Head coach Lovie Smith said earlier Tuesday morning — prior to the announcement — that he encourages his players to share their thoughts on their social media pages, which are an emerging platform for the voice of athletes.
“I never tell the players what they can and can’t say through social media," Smith said. "I think they know what’s accepted around here. Their opinions, I want it out there, whatever it might be."
Smith hasn't been shy about his praise for this team and the seniors who have taken their lumps to get to their senior season. He also firmly expressed a desire to play football, provided it could be done in a safe manner and cited the University of Illinois' daily testing of student-athletes as a safe environment.
"We will be back !!," redshirt freshman cornerback Marquez Beason posted. "This team is very special !! We can't wait to shock the world !!"
Posted sophomore receiver Casey Washington: "Only way from rock-bottom is up. This team is special, We will be back soon. #illini #Godspeed
"Lock in! Take advantage of every second," junior offensive guard Kendrick Green wrote. "Time to grow!"
Posted by senior center Doug Kramer Jr." "Disappointed that we won’t be able to compete this fall. Thanks to our Athletic Director Josh Whitman, entire coaching/support staff, and everyone in the athletic department who remained in our corner throughout this process. Tough times don’t last, tough people do! #OLPride#ILL"
Trevon Sidney, a senior wide receiver, used two tweets, spaced two hours apart, to ask questions.
"If Covid is still around in the spring (which I’m sure it will be) what’s the difference?," the first tweet read. "Then it’s going to get delayed again.. Now seniors gotta make a decision, Do We stay and play or do We declare??? Such a messed up situation for us.. All I can say is God be with us."
The second one read: "I just dont get how playing football isnt safe but attending classses is. If season is canceled b/c theyre looking out for our health, how is attending classes not worse!? Im not safe to be around the same people who are tested consatanty but Im safe around many different peers?"
Senior wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe used a string of tweets to express his thoughts:
"This is some political bs," Imatorbhebhe wrote.
"Notice how southern states are playing and Midwest —> West states aren't?"
"KEEP POLITICS OUT OF FOOTBALL. WE WANT TO PLAY."
"I'm tired of this BS political agenda affecting everything we do. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."
"Straight up deception."
"It's like they want it to be doomsday in America."
He followed up his tweets with replies to other defending the protocols that the university has in place to protect student athletes.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Smith are among the people who are scheduled to speak with the media via Zoom on Wednesday.
