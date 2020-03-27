Illinois football team, coach Lovie Smith adjusting to 'new normal' in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Smith said the team breaks into smaller group meetings and position meetings with the coaching staff via Zoom. Players have also taken to social media to share their at-home workouts. Smith said he is talking to his players about safe social practices to help curb the spread of the disease.

“Eventually we’re going to beat this if we, No. 1, do what the experts tell us to do," Smith said. "As a coach, I’m constantly telling our players to be coachable and I and we have to be coachable and we are doing everything the experts tell us to do: Practicing social distancing, quarantining if that’s necessary, washing our hands. All of the things that the experts are telling us to do is what my family is doing and what we’re asking our players to do."

Smith said he watches the news daily for updates from experts on the topic, and knows that the current situation doesn't include a target date for when things can return to normal. When he gets the green light for his team to practice together again and get closer to the start of what he hopes is the 2020-21 season, hell be ready.

The Illini are scheduled to open the season at home on Friday, Sept. 4, against Illinois State University. Smith is still hopeful there will be a season.