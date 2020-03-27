Illinois football team, coach Lovie Smith adjusting to 'new normal' in face of COVID-19 pandemic

CHAMPAIGN — These days, the $79.2 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center in Champaign sits empty.
No one is in the weight room, on the practice field, in the locker room, coaches' offices or player lounge. The COVID-19 global pandemic has put a pause to all sports happenings in Champaign and around the world, including cancelling spring football. Instead, members of the Illinois football team are back home and spread across the country. They're working out with whatever equipment they have available.
Head coach Lovie Smith doesn't have a sprawling meeting room to talk to his players, but instead he and his coaching staff are relegated to meeting virtually with the team on the popular conferencing application Zoom. Meetings began on Tuesday and the coaching staff spends two hours a day, four days a week meeting with their players virtually. They're allotted eight hours each week to meet.
“We get a little bit better at it each day, but there’s a lot of value," Smith said Friday during a conference call ."We’re getting a lot of good work done away from everyone."
This kind of situation isn't in the coaching handbook, but Smith and Co. are doing what every coaching staff around the country is doing: Adapting. They're adapting with workouts, without being able to actually play the game and on the recruiting front.
“Eventually we’re going to play football," Smith said. "As far as the University of Illinois is concerned, we’ll be ready when we’re told to turn the lights back on and go back to work.
"In the mean time, we’re going to do what we can. It’s bigger than football. I talked to you about football and what we’re doing school-wise, but the rest of the time we’re trying to do whatever we can to help stop the spread of this disease."
The Illini finished their eight-week winter workouts on Thursday, March 12, and cautioned players about the risks of the virus before the university let out for spring break, beginning on March 16. All face-to-face classes have been canceled for the remainder of the semester and Smith said his team, like the rest of the students who attend the university, are completing their coursework online.
Smith said the team breaks into smaller group meetings and position meetings with the coaching staff via Zoom. Players have also taken to social media to share their at-home workouts. Smith said he is talking to his players about safe social practices to help curb the spread of the disease.
“Eventually we’re going to beat this if we, No. 1, do what the experts tell us to do," Smith said. "As a coach, I’m constantly telling our players to be coachable and I and we have to be coachable and we are doing everything the experts tell us to do: Practicing social distancing, quarantining if that’s necessary, washing our hands. All of the things that the experts are telling us to do is what my family is doing and what we’re asking our players to do."
Smith said he watches the news daily for updates from experts on the topic, and knows that the current situation doesn't include a target date for when things can return to normal. When he gets the green light for his team to practice together again and get closer to the start of what he hopes is the 2020-21 season, hell be ready.
The Illini are scheduled to open the season at home on Friday, Sept. 4, against Illinois State University. Smith is still hopeful there will be a season.
“My glass is always half full," Smith said. "I’m optimistic of that. How I live is I go on facts. There’s a difference between perception and reality and to me, the reality for us right now is that we’re not going to go through spring football here. For the most part, our school is out this semester. From there, I assume eventually we’re going to play football and that we’re going to get control.
"I should say that a part of my daily routine is watching the news to listen to the experts, but from there we’re just ready for whatever comes our way is what we’re trying to deal with. I don’t think there’s anything else we can do except for that. Yes, optimistic that football will be played."
