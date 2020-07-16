Illinois football to ban tailgating, limit Memorial Stadium to 20% capacity and require masks during the 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois laid out plans Thursday morning for football game days, including requiring masks and a ban on tailgating.

Athletic director Josh Whitman, chancellor Robert Jones and associate athletic director for sports medicine Randy Ballard were expected to lead a public video conference to explain the decisions to increase safety as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with state guidance, Illinois will limit Memorial Stadium capacity to 20% with social distancing and reserved seating. Face coverings will be required in “public areas” and six-foot distancing observed in the concourses.

A news release also noted tickets will be mobile only and concessions will be served as “grab and go” options. There will also be increased cleanings during games that could lead to restrooms closed for certain periods.

Illinois football players reconvened on campus for voluntary workouts early last month. The NCAA said it would allow modified training camps to begin July 24.