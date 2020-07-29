Illinois gets verbal commitment from graduate transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Josh Imatorbhebhe will be reunited in Champaign.

Illinois got a verbal commitment from Daniel Imatorbhebhe, a graduate transfer tight end from the University of Southern California, announced his commitment to the Illini on Wednesday night.

He's the older brother of Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois' leading receiver last season.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe is a 6-foot-3, 240 pound tight end who had 25 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in 22 games at USC with nine starts. He originally committed to Florida out of high school, enrolled and went through spring practice before transferring to USC in the fall of 2015, according to USC's website.