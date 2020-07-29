Illinois gets verbal commitment from graduate transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe

CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Josh Imatorbhebhe will be reunited in Champaign.
Illinois got a verbal commitment from Daniel Imatorbhebhe, a graduate transfer tight end from the University of Southern California, announced his commitment to the Illini on Wednesday night.
He's the older brother of Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois' leading receiver last season.
🔹2 Timothy 2:15🔸 I-L-L 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XcXpfsDdLE— Daniel Imatorbhebhe (@_bhex2) July 30, 2020
Daniel Imatorbhebhe is a 6-foot-3, 240 pound tight end who had 25 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in 22 games at USC with nine starts. He originally committed to Florida out of high school, enrolled and went through spring practice before transferring to USC in the fall of 2015, according to USC's website.
He sat out the 2018 season with an "upper leg muscle injury as a junior tight end," according to the USC website. Imatorbhebhe also sat out the 2019 season because of injuries and to focus on his master's degree. Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth and final season of eligibility in the spring.
GODS PLAN !!!!!! https://t.co/WBoHMJfZCq— Josh Imatorbhebhe (@JoshBhebhe) July 30, 2020
Daniel and Josh Imatorbhebhe were at USC together from 2016-2018. Daniel Imatorbhebhe adds to an already deep tight end group that includes Daniel Barker, who played in all 13 games last season with 18 receptions, 273 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and Luke Ford, who sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules and was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the state of Illinois out of Carterville High School in the Class of 2018.
Josh Imatorbhebhe excelled in his first season in Champaign last year after transferring from USC. Josh Imatorbhebhe started in the first 11 games and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention with 33 receptions for 634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which was second in program history for touchdown receptions in a single season.
