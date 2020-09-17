Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood on NCAA start date: 'It's awesome to have something set in concrete'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — In a normal year, the start date for the college basketball season is an afterthought. Give us the schedule and we'll talk. Of course, this is hardly a normal year.

COVID-19 has altered our lives and our schedules, so Wednesday's announcement that the college basketball season would begin on Nov. 25 — pushed back from the original Nov. 10 start date — felt less like a blip on the radar and more like a crater-sized piece of news that landed in our laps.

Finally, there's some sense of a schedule for sports after the season abruptly ended in March, during most conference tournaments and before the NCAA Tournament. There's no schedule out yet, but we know the start date and we know that teams can start practices on Oct. 14. Beginning Monday, teams will be allowed to participate in strength and conditioning and sport-related meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours a week, with an eight-hour limit on skill instruction. Games have been reduced from 31 to 27 and the minimum number of games required to be considered for the NCAA Tournament went from 25 to 13.