You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin announces intent to transfer
0 comments
breaking

Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin announces intent to transfer

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Alan Griffin (0) announced on Tuesday that he intends to transfer from the program.

 Holly Hart, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin announced on Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal.

Griffin was a consistent rotation player off the bench for Illinois and he was one of the top 3-point shooters on the team. He was often one of the first off the bench, averaging 8.9 points, which was fifth-highest on the team and led the team with 41.6 percent 3-point shooting.

“Illini nation, I first want to start off by saying thank you and welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through the years," Griffin wrote in a tweet. "I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaching staff, and all of the staff. After careful thought and consideration; I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I wish all of the upcoming and current players and the coaching staff best of luck next season. Please respect my decision.”

Griffin had a career-high 24 points and seven rebounds in a win at Northwestern on Feb. 27 and figured to be a key part of next season's team. 

“I think he thinks score a lot," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after the Northwestern game. "I think the problem at different times with him has been consistency on the other end. There’s starting to be tremendous trust. We’ve always known he can do that, and we’ve seen it at various times. He adds another dimension. The thing he did (against Northwestern) — and we all know he can shoot and rebound — he made some nice drives to the basket and made a couple nice passes. Alan is becoming a really, really good college, Big Ten basketball player."

Said freshman Kofi Cockburn on Feb. 27: “He’s definitely a really important piece for us with his shooting capability. Just his defense, his motor and rebounding the ball. He means a lot for us going forward."

Griffin had a red-hot end of December and beginning of January, scoring in double figures in four consecutive games. He was suspended two games at the end of January for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic. He scored at least nine points in six straight games in February.

With the graduation of Andres Feliz, Griffin could have been a starter next season for the Illini. Underwood had continually likened his team's growth — from a program record for single-season losses to what would have been a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — to Griffin's growth.

Griffin averaged 2.8 points as a freshman before breaking into a bigger role his sophomore season. 

Illinois now has one open scholarship spot. Illinois has two players signed to National Letters of Intent in four-star guard Andre Curblo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins. Four-star guard Adam Miller is verbally committed to the team and would presumably assume the scholarship spot should sophomore Ayo Dosunmu forego his final two seasons of eligibility for the NBA.

 

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illinois basketball history photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News