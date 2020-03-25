Illinois sophomore Tevian Jones enters transfer portal

Jones has played just 15 seconds of game time since playing 19 minutes, 30 seconds on Feb. 15 at Rutgers.

“It’s earned," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said of Jones' playing time following the Rutgers game. "I don’t care who you are, you’ve got to earn the right to be on the court and there’s a lot that goes into that. He keeps working his tail off and that’s growing. He gets better everyday. If he wasn’t I wouldn’t play him. His work ethic has been very consistent. Now that you get long stints in games, you’ve got to be consistent."

As a freshman, Jones averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. He delivered a career-high 18 points and tied his career-high with four rebounds on Jan. 26, 2019, against Maryland at Madison Square Garden. He followed that up with a 10-point game against Minnesota.

Jones arrived in Champaign as a four-star recruit from Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif.