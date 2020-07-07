'It feels like I’ve known these guys since I was young,' Mike Daum plenty acclimated with House of 'Paign

“He’s obviously a heck of a player," LaTulip said. "We’re happy we have him. We hope we have him for years to come, obviously. He adds a dimension to our team that I think any team would want and above all else, he’s a hell of a teammate."

Daum played against his House of 'Paign teammate Michael Finke in college — a South Dakota State win where Daum dropped 20 points and 13 rebounds against Grand Canyon. The two stayed in touch a bit after that and both played professionally in Europe. Outside of Finke and LaTulip, Daum had no other real connection to anyone on the team. Though he never wore an Illinois jersey, he knew LaTulip and the type of guys that LaTulip had recruited to play.

“For me looking at this situation going in, these guys all know each other and I’m kind of the outcast a little bit," Daum said. "But knowing Mike and knowing the kind of guys he was going to bring and put on this team, I knew that everyone was going to be very, very welcoming. It wasn’t a shock to me when I got here that the guys were all super nice."