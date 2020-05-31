'It'd be very different without them.' Illinois football players trying to imagine games with no fans

CHAMPAIGN — Though athletes will begin to return to some campuses across the country in the coming weeks, including the University of Illinois, questions remain about the immediate future of college sports.
Will the football season happen? When will it happen? Will there be fans? If so, how many and who?
Those answers don't exist right now. Even if there's optimism, the best universities can do is create contingency plans for each scenario and act accordingly. But the reality of playing games in empty stadiums built for 80,000 fans, or in stadiums or at a limited capacity, still exist to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I thought of the possibility," said senior Illini linebacker Jake Hansen of games with no fans. "To me, it’s definitely different and something you have to work around, I guess.
"To me, it would be almost like a practice scrimmage because there are no fans. That’s something that changes the aspect of an actual football game when you don’t have the pressure of however many thousand, 75,000, 60,000 fans looking at you, like, live. I think that plays a big role in it. It will definitely be different, but the rest of the world is dealing with it just like we are."
The Illini are scheduled to host seven home games this season: Illinois State (Sept. 4), UConn (Sept. 12), Bowling Green (Sept. 19), Purdue (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 24), Iowa (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 21). With just less than 100 days before the season is scheduled to open, much is still up in the air.
Junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green has one goal: To play.
“We haven’t talked about it with the coaches or with (Athletic Director) Josh Whitman or anything like that," Green said. "We have a group chat, so we kind of talk about it among ourselves. I want to play, first and foremost. If we’ve got to play without fans, we’ve got to play without fans. I definitely don’t want to play without fans, though. If I had it my way, we’d have fans. We feed off that student section and having family at the game. I think the fans are a big part. It’d be very different without them."
Senior cornerback Nate Hobbs has started since his freshman year. He's seen losses pile up and wins come through en route to last season's bowl game. He understands where a freshman might be disappointed should they have to run onto the field without fans in the stands. He would have been. It's a dream, Hobbs said, to play in front of thousands of people.
On the other hand, he said, it could alleviate the pressure to perform with 60,000-plus strangers screaming at you.
“I’m really just now thinking about it," Hobbs said. "I think the crowd does do something to the game of football, but I think the crowd does something to any sport. Thousands of people screaming for the team that you’re playing for — there’s a certain energy that comes with that. I feel like that energy won’t be there because of the fans, but I feel like most football players, I hope, at this level just love the game for the game. I don’t think that’s going to affect anybody’s play, per se."
