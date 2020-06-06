Jim Benson's top five games: No. 1, Illini historic comeback stuns Arizona, writers to gain 2005 Final Four

"Everyone probably thought it was over. We kept believing," said Illinois guard Deron Williams, who was named the regional's most valuable player. "We listened to Coach (Bruce Weber) and fought back.

"The crowd helped us so much. They got us momentum, and they (Arizona) got rattled by that."

Weber had tears in his eyes afterwards as Illinois (36-1) advanced to its first Final Four in 16 years.

"There's not much you can say. It was an unbelievable game," said Weber. "Arizona played as good of basketball as anyone has played against us all year."

The Illini face No. 4-seeded Louisville (33-4) in the semifinals next Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Game time will be announced today.

Williams scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the game's last nine minutes to fuel the Illini's rally. Head, who didn't seem bothered by a sore right hamstring, scored 20 points while Powell had 16 and Dee Brown 15.

The Illini made a school-record 16 3-pointers — and needed every last one.

Center Channing Frye paced Arizona (30-7) with a game-high 24 points. Guard Hassan Adams added 21 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52.1 percent from the field.