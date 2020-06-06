Jim Benson's top five games: No. 1, Illini historic comeback stuns Arizona, writers to gain 2005 Final Four

Being a late game on a Saturday, the deadline was tight. So with the outcome pretty much decided, writers on press row at Allstate Arena in Rosemont were feverishly at work getting their stories written before the official ending.
Needless to say, those stories were never read.
Illinois pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in the 2005 NCAA Chicago Regional. The top-ranked Illini overcame a late 15-point deficit to force overtime before beating Arizona, 90-89, to reach the Final Four.
Here is how I saw it:
Roger Powell Jr., the licensed minister, pointed toward the sky.
How appropriate.
Someone, somewhere, was looking out for the University of Illinois basketball team. There was no other way to explain it.
Heard about "The Miracle on Ice"? Well, now there's "The Miracle in Rosemont."
The No. 1-ranked Illini, down 15 points with 4:04 left, put on arguably the greatest comeback in college basketball history. Illinois made its last five shots in regulation to tie the game and then held on for dear life at the end of overtime to beat No. 9 Arizona, 90-89, in the Chicago Regional championship game at Allstate Arena before an emotionally drained and highly partisan Illini crowd of 16,957.
"Everyone probably thought it was over. We kept believing," said Illinois guard Deron Williams, who was named the regional's most valuable player. "We listened to Coach (Bruce Weber) and fought back.
"The crowd helped us so much. They got us momentum, and they (Arizona) got rattled by that."
Weber had tears in his eyes afterwards as Illinois (36-1) advanced to its first Final Four in 16 years.
"There's not much you can say. It was an unbelievable game," said Weber. "Arizona played as good of basketball as anyone has played against us all year."
The Illini face No. 4-seeded Louisville (33-4) in the semifinals next Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Game time will be announced today.
Williams scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the game's last nine minutes to fuel the Illini's rally. Head, who didn't seem bothered by a sore right hamstring, scored 20 points while Powell had 16 and Dee Brown 15.
The Illini made a school-record 16 3-pointers — and needed every last one.
Center Channing Frye paced Arizona (30-7) with a game-high 24 points. Guard Hassan Adams added 21 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52.1 percent from the field.
Guard Salim Stoudamire, the Wildcats' leading scorer with an 18.7 average, went 2 of 13 from the field and scored nine points.
"This game was played at a high level with unbelievable passion," said Arizona coach Lute Olson, trying for his fifth Final Four with the Wildcats. "We had our chances and didn't close them out. They had their chances and hit big-time shots."
Set the VCR.
Weber said this game will be shown over and over on ESPN Classic.
"I still don't know what happened," said Head.
