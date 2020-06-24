Joriell Washington's verbal commitment to the Illinois football team is latest in long line of family football success

There's a certain pride for Joriell that comes with following in a long family lineage of successful football players while finding his own path.

“It does take a big meaning," Joriell said. "The Big Ten isn’t an easy conference; you have Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska. It’s not easy, but I feel like I’m up for the challenge to go play in the Big Ten and compete against the best players in the Big Ten."

Joriell said he built a bond with the Illinois coaching staff during the recruitment process after the Illini offered him roughly two months ago. He said they liked the physicality with which he played, his ability to roam sideline to sideline and his speed. He constantly had Zoom meetings with the coaching staff to further forge a developing bond.

"Throughout the recruiting, it was more than just recruiting," Joriell said. "The coaches were more worried about my well-being more than football. The way they recruited me was all love. The way we Zoomed, it was laughing like a family reunion. I mostly committed to Illinois because the coaches and the atmosphere and I believed in what they said. They had a plan for me and I’m ready to be an Illini."