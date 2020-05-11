Kameno Bell, a former Illinois running back, is on the frontlines of New Jersey’s fight against the coronavirus. ‘It kind of wakes you up,’ the ER physician says

Teammates noticed -- and remember -- Bell’s fortitude.

“He knew the game,” Griffith said. “He was always a sharp guy. He really believed he could play and he set out to prove it. He didn’t lack confidence. You just had to ask him once. He was one of those guys who you just know is going to continue maximizing his opportunities. I don’t know if everyone is able to do that. He’s a person who did that and continues to do that.”

Athletes often are dissuaded from majors that require intense course loads. Bell said nobody ever tried to talk him out of pursuing pre-med classes at Illinois, partly because as a walk-on he was able to fly under the radar initially. He took his hardest courses in the summer and learned to balance his commitments to athletics and academics.

“I never thought I couldn’t do it,” he said. “(Limited expectations) may be one of our issues as a society, and young black athletes will tell you. My parents never told me I couldn’t do it. When I got to Illinois some people looked at me a little funny because it wasn’t done before or they hadn’t had someone come in and do that before. I don’t want to say I was lucky, but ironically not being on scholarship initially allowed me to have some independence. I decided on my courses and nobody told me I couldn’t take them.”