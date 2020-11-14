Kindred: Will Illini ever be able to clean up mess, establish consistent winner?

Not so fast. Since then, there has been little for Illini fans to wrap their arms around. Smith’s team lost its final three games, including the Redbox Bowl, to end 6-7. Now this, a 1-3 start to 2020 that has extenuating circumstances, but an all too familiar feel.

When Smith was hired, it seemed a good move. A longtime NFL coach, he was and is respected in the profession and in locker rooms wherever he has coached. He was a big name by Illinois standards, but we’re still waiting for big results.

In his fifth year, you have to ask: How long can you wait? Smith has landed some quality recruits, but wins there need to translate to victories on the field. The reality is even if Whitman wanted to make a change, and likely he does not, he has limited wiggle room because of the contract extension he gave Smith following the coach’s third year.

Smith was 9-27 at the time and the deal extended his contract through the 2023 season. To part ways would cost Illinois millions during a pandemic-driven drop in revenue. Keeping Smith could be even more costly in the quest to establish and sustain success.