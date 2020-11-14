Kindred: Will Illini ever be able to clean up mess, establish consistent winner?

My first season on the University of Illinois football beat included a mid-October trip to Madison for a game against Wisconsin. John Mackovic was in his first year as Illinois head coach. Transfer quarterback Jeff George was in his first season under center as an Illini.
The Badgers offered little resistance. Illinois rolled to a 34-6 victory on that 1988 day, dropping Wisconsin to 0-6.
Speaking of drops, there was this: near the end of the halftime show, a circus elephant relieved itself in front of the Badgers’ bench. It could have been flagged for piling on.
That’s how low Wisconsin had fallen under head coach Don Morton. Even during halftime, the home team stunk up the place.
There were 57,886 fans at Camp Randall Stadium that day, well below capacity. They watched workers with shovels and water remove what the elephant left behind. A year later, the real clean up began in Madison with the firing of Morton and hiring of Barry Alvarez.
By 1993, Wisconsin was Big Ten champion and in the Rose Bowl, part of a magnificent 129-64-4 run in 16 years under Alvarez. Included were three Big Ten titles and an 8-3 bowl record.
The success has continued through three successors to the Badgers’ helm, and as this year’s pandemic-delayed season opener at Madison reinforced, the mess is now on Illinois’ side of the field. It has long been that way.
Too long, really.
Wisconsin put a 45-7 whipping on the visiting Illini on Oct. 23. Both teams have had COVID-19 issues since then, a factor to be sure in Illinois’ 0-3 start prior to Saturday’s 23-20 win at Rutgers.
Yet, the coronavirus, while an excuse in the present, played no role in Illinois’ inexcusable decades-long football past.
Wisconsin turned things around by hiring the right coach in Alvarez, now the Badgers’ athletic director. Camp Randall Stadium has been upgraded and routinely filled since the “day of the elephant.” And while Illinois shocked Wisconsin a year ago in Champaign, 24-23, on a last-second field goal, the Badgers’ program is at another level in competitiveness, consistency and stature than Illinois.
Support Local Journalism
Illinois went on to a 6-5-1 record in 1988, the first step in a 30-16-1 tenure for Mackovic. Had the powers-that-be known what was coming, they might have thrown him a parade before he left for Texas following the 1991 regular season.
No Illinois coach since has had a winning record. Lou Tepper, arguably the nicest and most honorable man you’ll meet, was 25-31-2 in five years. Ron Turner went 35-57 in eight seasons, Ron Zook was 34-51 in seven years, Tim Beckman 12-25 in three seasons, Bill Cubit 5-7 as a one-year interim coach and, now, Lovie Smith is 16-37 in his fifth season. That comes to 127-208-2 since Mackovic boarded the plane for Austin.
Granted, it hasn’t been a complete elephant pile. Turner took Illinois to a Big Ten title in 2001 and the Sugar Bowl. Zook led the Illini to a 9-4 season in 2007 ending in the Rose Bowl.
Yet, this paragraph still applies to the Illini program: “Illinois dabbles in success but never sustains it, despite reasonable admission standards, competitive facilities and a history of Red Grange and Dick Butkus, names synonymous with college football.”
Those words spilled from my keyboard in November 2008 and here we are, 12 years later, still wondering if Illinois football can ever be Wisconsin or Northwestern or even the least bit relevant on a consistent basis.
There was hope that last year’s miracle win at Michigan State, which made the Illini bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, was a breakthrough. It triggered a celebratory postgame hug between the normally stoic Smith and the man who hired him, Josh Whitman.
Not so fast. Since then, there has been little for Illini fans to wrap their arms around. Smith’s team lost its final three games, including the Redbox Bowl, to end 6-7. Now this, a 1-3 start to 2020 that has extenuating circumstances, but an all too familiar feel.
When Smith was hired, it seemed a good move. A longtime NFL coach, he was and is respected in the profession and in locker rooms wherever he has coached. He was a big name by Illinois standards, but we’re still waiting for big results.
In his fifth year, you have to ask: How long can you wait? Smith has landed some quality recruits, but wins there need to translate to victories on the field. The reality is even if Whitman wanted to make a change, and likely he does not, he has limited wiggle room because of the contract extension he gave Smith following the coach’s third year.
Smith was 9-27 at the time and the deal extended his contract through the 2023 season. To part ways would cost Illinois millions during a pandemic-driven drop in revenue. Keeping Smith could be even more costly in the quest to establish and sustain success.
Winning in college football is largely the result of hiring the right coach … one capable of connecting with recruits, drawing up Xs and Os and energizing the fan base. Illinois has been searching for decades and, seemingly, is getting no closer.
That is the elephant in the room.
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!