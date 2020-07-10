Late rally by House of 'Paign not enough in quarterfinal loss of The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — House of 'Paign put plenty of fear into the tournament hopes of Red Scare.
What looked like a blowout turned into a far closer game than it should have been in Friday's quarterfinal round of the basketball tournament, thanks, in part, to the Elam Ending. Red Scare, a team made up of Dayton alumni, led 74-55 and needed just eight points to close out a win and book a spot in Sunday's semifinal games.
House of 'Paign, though, a team made of of mostly alumni from the Illinois men's basketball team, went on a 19-9 run to close what was once a 22-point lead. The gap was simply too much and Red Scare ended the game on a transition layup with an 83-76 win to eliminate House of 'Paign from the $1 million single-elimination tournament after nearly a week-long, captivating run.
"I thought that Elam Ending epotimized who we are as a team and who we've been this entire tournament," House of 'Paign coach and general manager Mike LaTulip said. "Top to bottom, we had buy-in. It stinks, man. I know for a lot of people, they look at this as a summer basketball tournament, but for us it was a lot more, it really was. When you have competitive dudes, if it's an NBA Finals, if it's a pick-up game on the blacktop, losing stings. It just does."
No. 16-seed House of 'Paign shot 40 percent from the field and had 13 turnovers. Andres Feliz led House of 'Paign with 17 points and 14 rebounds, which was a single-game high so far in this year's tournament.
"We were here for 11 or 12 days and it was some of the most fun I've ever had," LaTulip said. "One of the best basketball experiences I've ever been a part of. ... I hope anybody that watches the House of 'Paign realizes were tough dudes and we play the game the right way."
Red Scare, which is the tournament's No. 8 seed, played tough defense and never let House of 'Paign, or Mike Daum (12 points) get into a rhythm. Billy Garrett Jr., a DePaul and Chicago Morgan Park alum) scored 16 points, Kyle Vinales scored 11 points, Michael Finke had eight points and Malcolm Hill scored nine points.
In the postgame press conference, LaTulip said Malcolm Hill's grandmother died during the course of the tournament. LaTulip had high praise for Hill after the game.
"I'm not sure any of this is possible without (Hill)," LaTulip said. "...For him to come out here and show so much heart, playing with such a heavy heart, I'm honored to have coached the kid, but I'm honored to call him a friend as well."
Hill and LaTulip also said that Feliz's grandfather died during the course of the tournament and LaTulip said neither player wanted to make it a distraction.
"The fact that we all sacrificed for the team, especially Andres, I just wanted to give props to him to for making that sacrifice," Hill said.
House of 'Paign got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter before a 14-0 Red Scare run all but put the game away. Red Scare led for all but 3 minutes, 42 seconds of game time and had five players in double figures: Trey Landers (19 points) Ryan Mikesell (16 points), Ryan McMahon (16 points), Trevor Thompson (15 points) and Devin Oliver (10 points).
Landers, in particular, spent most of the game on Daum, the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history after a successful career at South Dakota State.
"That's a good team," LaTulip said. "They're smart guys and they've won. A lot of those guys played on the Elite Eight team and a couple others were probably favorites, in some odds, to win a national championship this year."
A 19-point deficit going into the Elam Ending all but spelled doom for House of 'Paign. The Elam Ending adds eight points to the leading team's score at the first dead ball under four minutes left in the game to set a "target score." Meaning Red Scare needed eight points to win, and House of 'Paign needed 27.
Instead of folding, House of 'Paign got within five points before Red Scare shut the door.
"Tulip did a great job of reminding us that it's the Elam Ending and anything is possible," Hill said. "We wanted to make sure that we ended it the right way and we ended like champions. We fought 'till the end, until the very, very end."
This was the first year for House of 'Paign, or any other Illinois alumni team in The Basketball Tournament. LaTulip has been planning for years should the opportunity present itself, and plans to return next season. The team gave Illinois fans a bit of a summer dream to watch after the NCAA basketball season — and the Illinois' NCAA Tournament hopes — abruptly ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There was way too much fun had this week to not want to run it back next year," LaTulip said. "Obviously a lot goes into it. I thought we laid the foundation this year with a lot of really good guys."
Said Hill: "I would do this all over again with the same group of guys. This was so much fun just competing. We didn't win, but I'm really happy with the way we all went out."
