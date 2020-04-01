Longtime Illinois basketball staffer Jamall Walker hired at Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN — After eight seasons with the Illinois men's basketball program, Jamall Walker is taking a job as an assistant coach at Grand Canyon under new head coach Bryce Drew.

"I am so excited to be joining Bryce Drew's staff and the GCU community," Walker said in a statement. "Coach Drew is committed to not only developing great basketball players but also helping them to strengthen in their faith and grow into young leaders. These are core values that I strongly believe in. I look forward to building a program with him and the rest of the staff."