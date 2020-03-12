‘One of the most perfect hires I could have made’: Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman is known for his creative scouting reports, snazzy fashion sense — and helping the Illini win

After about eight years coaching youth, AAU and high school basketball, Chin Coleman landed his first job as an assistant on a Division I college staff.
He approached his new boss, Colorado State’s Tim Miles, with a request.
Coleman wanted to present himself as professionally as possible, he explained. That meant shedding his childhood nickname, given by a neighborhood kid decades earlier. From now on, he said, “Call me Ronald.”
That lasted about a week.
“Everywhere he went, it was this persona: Chin,” Miles recalled. “It’s like Madonna or Pele. He’s calling himself Ronald? ‘No, dude. Chin, who you are is perfect. None of this Ronald stuff. No Ron. It’s Chin. Chin!’ ”
Eight seasons into the college game, Coleman’s name in coaching circles is well-regarded.
When Illinois coach Brad Underwood was assembling his staff in 2017, “Chin’s name just kept coming up,” he said. Underwood jokes now: “Chin’s the guy who knows a guy.”
Coleman’s thumbprint is on every facet of the Illinois rebuild -- from recruiting to player development to game planning.
The fourth-seeded Illini (21-10) play the Iowa-Minnesota winner in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal Friday. They are poised to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, evidence that Underwood and his staff have resuscitated the program.
As part of Underwood’s three-year extension agreement this month, his top assistants -- Coleman, Orlando Antigua and Stephen Gentry -- received raises and extensions through 2021-22.
“The situation here, it’s a dream come true,” Coleman said. “It came fast. It’s still going fast.”
Underwood was initially impressed by Coleman’s untraditional coaching path. He didn’t just start from the bottom rung; he lugged the ladder out of the garage.
Coleman, who played in high school at South Shore, also worked as an assistant at Bradley and UIC.
“I knew where he started and (how) he grinded,” Underwood said. “It showed me his character. He wasn’t afraid to get in the trenches and work. He’s probably one of the most perfect hires I could have made. The glove has fit just perfect.”
‘I am a basketball coach’
Coleman was about 30, back home and contemplating his next career step.
He had finished his college playing days at Lamar as the team’s three-time leading scorer, and it looked as if the point guard’s seven-year professional career -- mostly overseas -- was coming to an end.
Coleman accompanied a friend to watch the man’s son win a youth game. He noted how if he had coached the opposing team, the boy’s team would have lost.
“My buddy says: 'We practice at 7. Come by practice and show our guys some stuff then,’ ” Coleman recalled. “I showed up that Wednesday and haven’t stopped coaching.”
He coached that team to multiple regional championships. He then led Benjamin E. Mays Elementary in Englewood to an eighth-grade city championship. He joined Young’s staff for three seasons, helping guide the Dolphins to the 2009 Class 4A state title.
Coleman also coached for the elite AAU Mac Irvin Fire from 2005 to 2011, developing future NBA players such as Jabari Parker, Jahlil Okafor and Meyers Leonard.
“He was watching film constantly,” Fire CEO Mike Irvin said. “Chin was always finding new plays that we could run. You knew at that point he was going to be a good coach.”
To pay the bills, Coleman also worked at the Chicago Public Schools central office, placing substitute teachers among other tasks.
“I knew that was not what I was going to do,” he said. “When I was done playing, there was no plan. These doors just opened for me. I knew coaching was my path.”
The widest swung open in 2011 when he joined Miles’ staff at Colorado State, then a Mountain West power. Coleman followed Miles briefly to Nebraska to serve as director of player development.
Coleman left before the 2012-13 season to work on Geno Ford’s Bradley staff for three seasons. After Ford was let go, Coleman joined Steve McClain’s UIC staff from 2015 to 2017.
“When I got in coaching, I was into it,” he said. “I started going to different colleges, learning as much as I could. I went to Memphis to see the dribble-drive. I was filing away different tapes, hearing this coach speak and that coach speak.”
Years earlier, he had joined Miles at dinner with Underwood during an AAU tournament.
“He was peppering me with questions on our defense,” recalled Underwood, then at Stephen F. Austin. “Then the phone calls I would get: ‘What about this?’ And, ‘How do you do this?’ I have so much respect for people who have a passion for the game and want to continue to learn.”
Coleman takes pride in growing up as the rare South Side player who “got a pass” to play on any West Side court.
That pass hasn’t expired.
Miles witnessed it. He had been unsuccessful in making Chicago recruiting inroads.
Coleman’s understanding of how to navigate the city’s basketball scene, coupled with his charisma and eye for talent, were essential.
“When I was with Chin, there wasn’t a door closed to me in Chicago,” Miles said. “Everywhere we’d go, we were accepted because of Chin Coleman. It opened a plethora of options. That says a lot about him.”
Chicago’s top recruits had been notoriously -- and embarrassingly -- spurning Illinois. Coleman earned credit for reopening those pathways, most notably signing Morgan Park recruit Ayo Dosunmu, now a star sophomore guard in Champaign.
Coleman helped secure commitments from Class of 2020 top-40 recruit Adam Miller, who also plays at Morgan Park, and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins from California.
“He’s a good recruiter but he’s as good as a player developer,” Ford said. “He brought a lot of life to practices. He grabbed guys to do extra individual workouts, and the player never felt like it was anything but a chance to get better. He’s very genuine.”
Unsolicited while speaking with the Tribune, every coach Coleman worked for eagerly emphasized his coaching skills. McClain called him “a great basketball mind.” That’s important.
Many black assistant coaches express frustration at being pigeonholed into recruiter roles. Stuck on the road, opportunities to prove themselves in game planning and player development are limited and career advancement stymied.
It’s one reason for the disparity in numbers of white head coaches and black players and assistants.
“Every day I come to work and I live to change that narrative,” Coleman said. “I never want to be typecast. I never want to be put in this box: ‘Oh, he’s just a recruiter.’ I fight against that every day with my studies, my knowledge of the game and how I scout teams.
“Recruiting is part of what I do, but it’s not solely who I am. I am a basketball coach.”
‘He’s got swag’
As soon as Coleman’s older brother went out the door, Coleman sneaked into his closet or dresser before school to swipe Guess jeans and other coveted ‘90s fashion apparel. He would sprint home to return them in pristine condition, hopefully no one the wiser.
Coleman was always fashion-conscious.
A pair of plain Prospecs sneakers his single mom purchased was a source of embarrassment -- until a friend with less money asked him for the affordable but unpopular shoes.
Now Coleman obsessively outfits himself with sophisticated flare.
“I didn’t have a lot of money, but I always had that eye,” he said. “I’ve been a haberdasher for a long time. They’re trophies for the labor. And I like to look nice.”
His tailor stitches custom-made suits from fine European threads. Perfectly folded, boldly colored pocket squares with flecks of orange or blue peek from his jacket breast. Bright socks slide into leather Ferragamo Loafers.
Coleman hasn’t been shy to mention his bosses’ sneakers need a shine. Equipment managers run players’ warm-up options by him. Underwood won’t take the court without Coleman’s glance of approval.
“God forbid you buy a shirt off the rack,” Ford said.
Said Miles: “I thought his kerchief might jump out of his front pocket. He looked so dandy.”
Added Dosunmu: “He’s got swag.”
Coleman’s scouting reports are as detailed and creative as his attire.
Before Illinois’ two-point win at Michigan on Jan. 28 -- the Illini’s first victory there since 2010 -- Coleman showed the team a clip from the rock-climbing documentary “Free Solo.” He added a quote: “We didn’t come this far to come this far.”
In other words: No turning back. It has become Illinois’ rallying cry.
Before playing at Northwestern, Coleman’s scouting report included a clip from the movie “Troy,” reminding the Illini of their road-warrior mentality. Before ending a four-game losing streak at Penn State, it was a highlight from “Creed” and the DMX song “Who You Be” that nudged players to regain their identity.
The hype is essentially psychological fuel, motivating players to execute the X’s and O’s of his scouting reports.
“He gives us that extra push,” Dosunmu said.
Underwood credits much of Coleman’s scouting report against Wisconsin, which focused on shutting down the Badgers’ post to sacrifice 3-pointers, for Illinois’ 71-70 road win Jan. 8. Coleman also was responsible for the scouting report before Sunday’s victory over Iowa in the regular-season finale.
“He’s really astute,” Underwood said. “He’s really good on the bench. He sees things really quick. He doesn’t need to see something five times to say, ‘Hey, they’re hurting us with this.’ He does an unbelievable job with scouts and relating to players. In today’s world, that’s the whole package.”
Home sweet home
Coleman recalled afternoons on Chicago playground courts lightheartedly arguing with friends before games about who got to pretend to be which Flyin’ Illini player.
“It was, ‘No! Today I get to be Nick Anderson.’ Or, ‘Today, I’m Marcus Liberty.’ ‘I’m Kendall Gill.’ ‘I’m Stephen Bardo,’ ” he said.
In some ways, those days seem eons ago. In other ways, wasn’t that just yesterday?
Has he really come this far? Is his job really on the same court where his heroes played?
Coleman’s eyes welled as he sat on a cozy sofa in a lounge area in the bowels of the State Farm Center hours before a Big Ten tipoff.
“It’s an easy cliche (to) say, ‘I’m living my dream,’ ” Coleman said, wiping tears with a napkin. “But I really am. It means so much to me to be a part of what we’re doing right now. I’ve witnessed it. I know what this place means to people from the state of Illinois, from Chicago. I share that passion.”
He hopes to become a head coach someday. He has found his passion -- and a home to practice it.
There is comfort in that.
Under those fancy suits, Coleman has just one tattoo: On his right shoulder are the words “I love this game.”