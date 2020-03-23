Opportunities for growth exist for Illinois football team without spring practices

"I know we’ll be putting in a lot of extra work in the summer to expedite that process so come fall camp it will be easier given that the coronavirus isn’t affecting us come the summer time. Hopefully we can get this resolved come then. I definitely think emotionally it’s going to be a little bit bad for some guys, mainly for the younger guys who are developing."

So what can players do besides workout in whatever corner of the world they can? Film is key, Kramer says. There's still communication and things to watch on tape that can push the needle of growth, even if it doesn't happen on an actual field.

It's a process of adapting to a new, hopefully temporary, reality.

“Obviously they’ll miss out on a little bit of reps right now, but there are still things you can do football-wise," Kramer said. "You can still keep your body in shape, you can still watch film and understand some of the things you might not have in the meeting rooms in the past. You can still grow as a young player. It’s a bummer for them, but at the same time there’s still an opportunity to be better."