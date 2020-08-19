Parents of Illinois football players draft letter seeking answers for postponement of Big Ten fall season

In addition to that trust, we have complete trust in our sons and their ability to be safe and smart during this pandemic. They wash hands, wear masks, and maintain social distancing. They seriously limit their contact with people outside the football program. They are intense about safety! We overwhelmingly support their decisions to play or opt-out this fall if they choose.

As football players, they understand risk. They are educated on those risks and accept the consequences associated. As young men, they understand the consequences of their actions and decisions and should be righted the ability to balance potential risk with reward. We believe with our boys participating in football at the University of Illinois this fall would make them safer in many ways and is the best possible environment for them during these crazy times.

We firmly believe that denying these players the opportunity to compete in games this season (FOR SOME THEIR LAST EVER!) would jeopardize their futures. It also will severely affect their mental and physical well-being.