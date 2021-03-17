Patient, relentless Underwood has top-seeded Illini rolling

Underwood and 14th-seeded Stephen F. Austin smothered Huggins and the third-seeded Mountaineers 70-56, a game in which the Lumberjacks never trailed over the final 20 minutes. It's a defeat Huggins called “the worst loss I've ever had” in the tournament. As they shook hands at midcourt, the teacher pulled aside the student looking for insight.

“I talked to Brad afterwards about what they did to prepare and that kind of thing,” Huggins said.

There's really only ever been one answer for Underwood: work. He's won with teams that can score and teams that can defend. He's turned the Illini into one that can do both. It's a destination, however, that they only reached when they figured out the right answer to the question Underwood began asking the day he took the job.

Before each season he would poll his players and ask them what team plays the hardest in the Big Ten. Almost reflexively they would respond, “Michigan State.”

They don't anymore.

“They finally said, ‘us’ and we had to start believing in that,” Underwood said. “We had to project that out somehow. Be a team that plays hard. A team that is connected. A team that will execute and that’s what we’ve tried to be is a tough team that executes.”