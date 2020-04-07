Ray Nitschke, Kevin Hardy, Derek Harper among 15-person 2020 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Legendary coach Leo Johnson and the most dominant pole vaulter in school history headline the men’s track and field hall of famers. Johnson led Illinois to three NCAA and 17 Big Ten team titles, while coaching athletes who won 27 NCAA individual titles. One of those athletes was vaulter Bob Richards, who, in addition to his NCAA title, won two Olympic Gold Medals and one Silver Medal from 1948-56.

Fencing legend Art Schankin was Illinois’ greatest fencer while also coaching the Illini to seven Big Ten titles in his 21 seasons in leading the team, on top of winning an individual national title in the sabre in 1958. Gymnast Don Tonry was a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team, competing in eight events. He was the NCAA Champion in all-around in 1956 and floor exercise in 1959. Wrestler Adam Tirapelle won All-America recognition three times and led the Illini to a fifth-place national finish when he won an NCAA Championship in 2001.

The oldest member of the class is baseball and football legend Garland “Jake” Stahl, who was an All-American football lineman and superb catcher for the baseball team. Stahl earned his legendary status with a monstrous grand slam home run to help defeat Michigan in 1903 that cleared a giant tree behind the right-center field fence. He later went on to help the Boston Red Sox win two World Series, one as a player and the second as a manager.