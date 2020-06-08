Roughly 40 members of Illinois football team returned to campus Monday

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in nearly three months, University of Illinois football players are returning to the team's football facilities.
On Monday, roughly 40 members of the team returned to campus as the university begins to welcome back student athletes in the first step towards sports returning following the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletics department announced. Members of the team will return in waves during the next few weeks in a detailed plan that was laid out by Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman last month for voluntary workouts.
We're back. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/Il1NSpMgei— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) June 8, 2020
The plan includes ongoing viral and antibody testing, initial quarantining, contact tracing and arrangements for extended quarantine and care of any student-athlete that should test positive for COVID-19. All staff members who regularly interact with student-athletes will undergo testing before they're approved to return to their offices. Student-athletes and staff will be tested "frequently" during the summer and into the new academic year.
Men's basketball players are also arriving this month and women's basketball, volleyball and soccer teams are anticipated to return by early July. The Illini plan to begin voluntary workouts "soon."
Some players across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to campus, including at Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma State, according to reports. A release sent out Monday by the athletics department said, "Due to privacy laws, throughout the summer and the new academic year, the Illinois Athletics Communication staff will not share or confirm any information regarding the health of student-athletes or DIA staff members as it pertains to COVID-19."
I go all out for everything 🤣 Football is back in LittyvILLe! pic.twitter.com/qmAk0WslyU— L U K E F O R D🇺🇸 (@lukeford82) June 8, 2020
A player testing positive for COVID-19 is entirely possible.
“We all recognize that no matter what we do in any of our individual lives, the risk of infection is always there," Whitman said last month. "Certainly we are intending to do everything we know to do to keep that risk at an absolute minimum, but nothing we can do is going to make an absolute guarantee that none of our students will be infected with the virus.
"If that happens, we have made arrangements and we will be quarantining those student-athletes away from the rest, as you can imagine and provide care for them for the minimum of 14 days, if not beyond depending on the symptoms they may continue to exhibit. We’ll have to work through as we would in any other situation: contact tracing, all of these procedures we’ve talked about will make that a little more palpable."
Players and coaches have spent the last few months working out at home and participating virtually in football meetings and film. On NBCSN's "Lunch Talk Live" with Mike Tirico on Friday, Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith said the team has "gotten an awfully lot done" virtually during the shutdown.
“As we talk to our football team, I’ve talked to them about we have to assume the season’s going to start on time and that we’re going to have football, so we have to be ready," Smith said. "Each day, you get up and just try to get better and that’s what we’re doing. Next week, our players start to get back on campus. I’m looking forward to that. We have a plan in place to try to keep our guys safe."
