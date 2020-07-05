Six months or six days? House of 'Paign chemistry is high after first-round win in The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mike LaTulip was building his House of 'Paign team in advance of The Basketball Tournament, he sought out the kind of players who would quickly connect with one another.
It helps that four of those players — Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Michael Finke and Leron Black — shared at least some time together playing on the University of Illinois basketball team. But LaTulip, the head coach and general manager for the House of 'Paign, also added recent Illini graduate Andres Feliz, South Dakota State alum Mike Daum, ex-DePaul player Billy Garrett Jr. and Central Connecticut State graduate Kyle Vinales.
They had Zoom meetings before arriving in a quarantined bubble in Columbus, Ohio for the tournament. Things have gone off without a hitch with very little time together on the court.
House of 'Paign trounced War Tampa, 76-53, on Saturday night in the first round of the tournament and will play Carmen's Crew, the defending champions and a team made up mostly of Ohio State alums — and former Illini Demetri McCamey — at 3 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN in the round of 16.
On Saturday, though, House of 'Paign was in a perfect flow and never trailed in the win over War Tampa, which is made up predominately of Auburn alums.
"You can’t sit here and think that you’ve got it figured out," LaTulip said. "Obviously when we put together the team, we had a template and a criteria in place. We obviously thought if we did that, we’d have guys who like being around each other and when they took the court, they had fun playing basketball. When you have fun playing basketball, this can be the result."
In the postgame press conference, which was held via Zoom, Hill, Daum and LaTulip each smiled and nodded as Feliz spelled out what makes him, and this team, go.
"I love being here with them," Feliz said. "We look like a real team, like we've been practicing for six months, and we've been here for six days. I love it, man. I love being here. I'm more than happy just to be a part of this team."
Daum led the team with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Feliz added 20 points and seven rebounds and Hill scored 15 points to go with four steals. The No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, Daum was an important pickup for LaTulip in the inaugural year for the team.
He's 6-foot-9 and can shoot 3-pointers with ease. It didn't take him any time before settling in with a group of people who were largely strangers to him.
“I knew like two of the guys legit before I came here to Columbus,” Daum said. “Seeing that first practice where I got to meet everybody for the first time, you could just tell we had a great group of guys willing to buy in to whatever it takes to win. There’s no egos on our team. There’s not one person who’s mad at anybody else for taking a shot. We’re all super encouraging of each other, and I think that’s something special and something you need to win in this tournament.”
Hill was the first roster announcement back on April 13, and LaTulip filled the rest of the roster out in the months leading up to the 10-day, winner-take-all, $1 million, single-elimination tournament. Preparation began long before arriving in the bubble last week. They installed offensive sets virtually, with players spread all over the country and prepared themselves to make the most of the time they had together.
"It takes a lot," LaTulip said, "through the COVID testing and making them hop on Zooms and running through what we want to see on the offensive end; and here’s the thing, these guys are pros."
Color commentator Dan Dakich sang the praises of the House of 'Paign team during the ESPN broadcast on Saturday and continued that on his own social media page on Sunday morning. The chemistry and the offensive foresight was evident in the first-round win. The challenge gets more difficult against the defending champion Carmen's Crew on Wednesday.
So far, though, so good.
“I’ve been saying I had more fun off the court, but (Saturday) was fun," Hill said. "This is a great group of guys and we just have confidence in each other. Someone misses a shot, we don’t get mad at each other."
