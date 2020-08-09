The Illinois offensive linemen have grown up and are ready to star

CHAMPAIGN — Sometime last week Doug Kramer Jr. sat in front of a screen to re-watch a 2017 loss at Ohio State.
Kramer was a redshirt freshman center on that team. Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe were on the field in that game, both freshmen. They were kids — Palczewski started on the offensive line in the Big Ten at 17 years old — on the road against a behemoth of a program en route to a 52-14 loss at The Horseshoe.
But that was the foundational year for the offensive line. Kendrick Green joined the starters the following year to create a nucleus of players who grew through lean seasons and struggles. Before missing the Redbox Bowl in December, Kramer started 27 straight games. Palczewski has started 36 consecutive games, Lowe has started in the last 25 games with 32 total starts under his belt and Green has started in the last 25 games.
“It’s changed tremendously," Kramer said. "We’ve kind of grown up in the past four years. It’s everything we’ve been doing: Practice, games, how we are in the classroom, everything has changed a lot. I think that’s part of becoming an upperclassman, becoming a leader on the team. You kind of have to figure those things out. It’s been really cool to see."
Those four, with the likely addition of former FCS All-American Blake Jeresaty as a graduate transfer, give the Illini stability up front. It's the highest-rated offensive line in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I want to play it so bad," Palczewski said. "Especially with the O-Line, all the people in my class, we’ve been here for so long and it’s just special. Obviously in 2017-2018, going 2-10, 4-8, that just wasn’t fun. We had to go through that and it was the worst times of our lives but we put in the work every single day to help gain the season because it’s going to be a real special season."
Smith hasn't been shy about saying this season's team is the best of his tenure at Illinois as he enters his fifth season in Champaign. When or if that season takes place remains to be seen, but as the schedule is currently constructed, Illinois will host Ohio State on Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium. The team is heavy on seniors who were thrown into the fire early and learned — often times the hard way — how to win in the Big Ten.
Count the offensive line in that bunch, even if Green is a redshirt junior was wasn't a part of that 2017 loss to Ohio State.
“I think when you’re young, you don’t know any better," Smith said. "You’re just anxious to play and you realize it’s a process that you go through. They’re all pretty deep, intelligent men who kind of understand the process you have to go through. It’s kind of as simple as that. They went to work everyday. (Former Illini, and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman) Nick Allegretti, of course, was here so they had a great upperclassman who kind of showed them how it worked here being an offensive lineman; how you prepare, toughness and everything that it takes daily. That meant an awful lot.
“Now that we look back on it and all that experience they were able to get, it’s a whole different vibe for them now that it’s your senior year, you paid your dues and you deserve to play well. They had success last year and we’re a stronger team this year and we’re going to count on them a lot."
After Allegretti graduated and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Smith and Co. plugged his spot with graduate transfers. First it was former Alabama offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, who started all 13 games last season. Now it appears to be Jeresaty, who came to Illinois from Wofford and lives with Palczewski.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Jeresaty has fit right in with the four stalwarts in the trenches. But there's comfort in experience for Rod Smith, who is going into his third year as the team's offensive coordinator.
“It gives you a level of peace, per se, that you know what you have," Rod Smith said. "I’ve been around these guys now for two seasons, getting ready to go onto the third so we know what they can and can’t do. We know what their strengths are. We know our football team better than we ever have.
“Obviously with your offensive line with so much experience coming back, that’s a unit that we’re definitely going to rely on throughout the whole entire year because we have tremendous confidence in that whole entire bench."
Said Lovie Smith: “I would want to be a running back, I would want to be a quarterback and have those guys protecting me."
