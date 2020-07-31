TUPPER: With his wife at his side, Lou Henson's legacy stretches well beyond the court

Lou Henson was born on Jan. 10, 1932 in Okay, Oklahoma and he carried a kind of folksy drawl with him for all of his life. He loved to talk basketball and was known for grabbing a paper napkin and diagramming plays as he jabbered and gestured passionately about the intricacies of the game.

He had a sharp memory for the details of famous Illini basketball games, recalling which injuries affected the outcome, which referees worked the whistles and how his late-game decisions came into play.

He coached at a glorious time in the Big Ten Conference when legendary men like Bobby Knight of Indiana, Gene Keady of Purdue and Jud Heathcote of Michigan State were in their heyday.

He famously feuded with Knight and that animosity boiled over in 1991 following a game at Illinois’ Assembly Hall with Knight throwing profanities at Henson and Henson characterizing Knight as “a classic bully.”

Oh, Henson was a fighter.

And while his death had nothing to do with the current COVID-19 outbreak, he would have been just the person to roll up his sleeves and vow to tackle this invisible opponent one-on-one, all the while warning the rest of us to be safe and vigilant.