University of Illinois men's hockey plans put on pause because of COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN — Bringing a Division I men's hockey program to the University of Illinois has been three years of highs and lows, close calls and roadblocks.
Still, Athletic Director Josh Whitman and the university have plunged forward with the idea, which includes a $100 million downtown facility to host not only hockey, but men's wrestling, women's volleyball and men's and women's gymnastics, as well as be used by the Champaign-Urbana community.
Several times in the last year Whitman has said the university has come close to finalizing plans, but those were halted. In March, he said the program was in the "red zone."
In a world without a COVID-19 global pandemic, an announcement about the creation of the program could have come in May, but has been paused because of the virus.
“We were gearing up for an announcement around the downtown arena and hockey as early as next month," Whitman said on Monday. "We thought we would be in a position to get that ball rolling. Clearly with everything that’s changed here in the last six weeks, it makes sense for us to hit the — at least the short-term — pause button on that project while we wait and let things unfold in the weeks and months ahead."
In the last few months, things have lined up for an announcement to be made for the addition of the program, the 22nd athletic sport offered at the university. Whitman is still optimistic about adding the program, but when, exactly, remains to be seen.
"I think we continue to remain very excited about the project, very optimistic about its future, particularly the impact it would have on our community," Whitman said. "There are some people who have suggested it could be a very helpful re-ignition to Champaign-Urbana and to helping our economy get back online following the pandemic.
"We’re going to continue to monitor it. We’re still in very active conversations with all the different partners who have come around the table to help move that forward. I’m hopeful that a short-term pause is not a long-term no."
Within the athletic department, there were a reallocation of resources to gear up for the addition of the program and in the last "couple of months," Whitman said, more key partners were added. Whitman did not share who the partners were.
“We’re now in the process of reconnecting with all of those partners," Whitman said. "We’ve had a couple conference calls to see where everybody’s at in light of this new environment. By and large, most people and organizations remain very comfortable with this new situation. I think everybody understands and respects it.
"I think there are a couple other entities that are going to see how it all plays out for their own financial picture. It made it evident that it was wisest for all of us to take a short pause here to make sure each of the different entities remain committed and capable of the support necessary to get it done."
A roadblock in the addition of the program is nothing new for the university and it hasn't deterred Whitman and his colleagues from pushing forward to make the idea a reality. The current hurdle, created by the pandemic, is unprecedented but it's not the final straw for a program that's been in the works for years.
“I think everybody knows we’ve been working through this now for over three years,” Whitman said. “The same thing that’s kind of happened with the virus in terms of confronting obstacles and coming up with creative solutions, we had worked through that systematically over the last year-and-a-half or two years with hockey. Each obstacle that we were confronted with forced us to re-evaluate and look for creative solutions. We were able to do that on all the different fronts.”
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.