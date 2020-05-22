University of Illinois preparing to bring student-athletes back to campus beginning June 3

“Participation in this plan is absolutely voluntary," Whitman said. "That will be true not just for the summer months, but as we head into the fall. It’s critical to us that our student-athletes understand that they have a choice to make as they do every single day. Certainly that choice has never been more important than in this environment. We want them to know that it’s their decision, when they want to return to campus and in what fashion. Their financial support from the athletic program is not at risk contingent on that decision. That’s an important piece for us.

“We all know that in college athletics sometimes, the term ‘voluntary’, and I use air quotes, can become a bit of a term of art. In this case, it truly is the order of the day and we want to be sure they understand that their best interests come first and ultimately they have to make those decisions for themselves. Certainly we anticipate and hope the vast majority of them will be back, but that will ultimately be their decision."