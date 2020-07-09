WAGNER: It's no March Madness, but The Basketball Tournament fills a sports-sized void

This tournament clearly matters to the players. After House of 'Paign won against Carmen's Crew, Feliz wrapped Hill in a massive huge on the court, and his face told the story. This isn't a way to play a few games for a pro audition — though Feliz is clearly acing the audition.

This matters. It's fun basketball and it helps there's a nice sum of money at the end for the winners. It's something to get behind for Illinois fans who watched their beloved team lose their season. Even Dosunmu is tuning in, though it brings back the what-if of the Illini season.

"TBT got me missing basketball so much," Dosunmu wrote on Twitter "... I wish the NCAA would have postponed the NCAA Tournament I genuinely believe we had a chance to win the whole thing. I get chills just thinking about it."

This isn't March Madness, but with the madness that was March resurfacing in July and the sports world seemingly back up in limbo with the Big Ten most recently announcing a conference-only fall schedule, this is a perfect place for Illinois fans to escape. To get some semblance of what should have been.

PHOTOS: House of 'Paign knocks off Carmen's Crew

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.