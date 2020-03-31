Walking on his hands, school, workouts, videos and conversations. How Giorgi Bezhanishvili is spending time without basketball

"Then it was just a matter of convenience for anybody internationally. This all happened so fast within a couple of days in terms of decisions to be made. He knows he’s safe and in the best place he can be right now. The same is true of Ben as well. It’s easier for international guys to not have to travel at that time. There were a lot of restrictions being placed on guys."

Bezhanishvili said he has FaceTime conversations or some form of communication with his mother, Lali Bezhanishvili, and brother, Davit Bezhanishvili, up to three times a day. They talk about memories and about the current situation — in fact, it was Davit who convinced Giorgi to take time to relax. Still, they're a half a world away.

“I want to be with my family," Giorgi said. "That’s a normal thing, I think. In a tough time like this, everybody is with their families

“It’s way easier to go through anything when you’re with anybody, when you’re together, obviously family, but I can’t. … I’ve got to have the right approach to this and be positive about it. I can’t change anything at the moment."