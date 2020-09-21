Watch now: Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo part of competitive workout for Illinois men's basketball team

“They have to be able to learn three new plays in a day and be able to run it the next day when we’re in workouts and we’re running live," Frazier said. "They’ve very smart, their IQ, they’re really talented an they can really play some basketball. The biggest thing right now is being able to communicate with these guys and be able to help them pick up things along the way."

Illinois has a particularly deep group of guards including Austin Hutcherson and Da'Monte Williams, who both can also play on the wing or at the four position. Underwood has long talked about recruiting "winners" and players who fit the culture of what has been built in his first three years with the program.

Consider Curbelo and Miller, two of the four-person recruiting class that includes forward Coleman Hawkins and center Brandon Lieb, the next in line.

"They fit in with that same hunger and that attitude," Hutcherson said. "Adam comes to work every single day, Curbelo the same thing. Just the way they attract drills with their mentality ... they really fit in with our culture. The biggest thing is that they listen really well to instruction. When we’re putting in something new or we’re doing the drill, there’s no backup. We’re right into it and everyone kind of fits in right away."

