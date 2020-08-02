Watch now: Ayo Dosunmu 'chasing greatness' in return to Illinois men's basketball team

All offseason Dosunmu said he was 99.9% locked into the NBA Draft but left the option open to return to school, especially with a global pandemic presenting lingering questions for sports leagues around the country. As it turns out, that 0.1% won out.

He's been in Chicago working with his father and brother for five months and has to speak with the coaching staff about when he'll return to Champaign. First, he'll need to find an apartment.

He said he first made contact with Illini coach Brad Underwood about a week and a half ago, and added that Underwood and the coaching staff gave him the proper amount of space in making the decision about his future. He made it clear to Underwood that because of the mutual respect and admiration between the two, he wouldn't blindside the coach with a social media announcement regardless of which decision he made.

On Friday night, he called Underwood to let him know he was coming back to school and about thirty seconds later, at 8:16 p.m., Dosunmu posted the video that quickly dominated social media.

“The day that I dropped (the video) was the day that I firmly confirmed my decision," Dosunmu said. "I was talking to my grandfather actually and that was the first time it actually came out of my mouth. I told him, ‘Yeah, I’m going to come back for my junior year.’"