Watch now: 'But first I need that national championship,' Ayo Dosunmu announces he's returning to Illinois for junior season

“We have so much business to take care of, that’s why I never really speak on it until it’s all said and done," Dosunmu said before the team left for Indianapolis. "We have so many more goals to achieve. Of course I’m still with it. We’ve still got so much unfinished business to accomplish, we’re still going. We’re trying to build new goals."

Dosunmu was considered a second-round pick by most mock drafts and received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, though no date for the combine had been announced as the NBA finishes its season inside a bubble in Orlando, Fla. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school is Monday.

In a tweet, Rothstein said that Dosunmu's return combined with a potential return from Cockburn would make Illinois a "consensus Top-10 team to begin next season."

After Illinois hung on against Iowa at the State Farm Center in what proved to be the final game of its season, Dosunmu took a moment to survey the landscape. He stood on Lou Henson Court with his arms extended into the air, as if he were thanking the fans for two thrilling years — and their roars returned the thanks to him.