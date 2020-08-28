Watch now: How Kofi Cockburn decided to return to Illinois for his sophomore season

They talked during the process and shared their own experiences. But in one of the last conversations they had before announcing their returns one day apart from each other, Dosunmu indicated that he might return to school.

“The last conversation we had, it was really, really more interesting because that’s the conversation when he was telling me there might be a chance he comes back. That’s when the ‘what if’ came in. What if we both came back? That was really interesting to me when he told me that. It gave me a whole better,” Cockburn shifted and pressed his hands together, “a whole better understanding and basically helped my decision."

Dosunmu and Cockburn returning with a talented incoming freshman class and a strong group of returners? That's a recipe for success. Cockburn wants to win — badly — and this roster certainly has the makeup to pile them up.

“It really surprised me," Cockburn said. "At the beginning of it, I thought Ayo was 100% gone. I had no idea he was going to return. To be honest with you, even if I had a better draft stock, even if I had the opportunity to go really, really high, I still think I would have considered coming back with Ayo just because the kind of player that he is, he’s a high-caliber player and a really, really good point guard."