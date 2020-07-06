Watch now: How Mike LaTulip is approaching his coaching debut for House of 'Paign

Said Finke last week, prior to the opening-round games: "He’s really done a great job of telling us what to do, but not micro-managing us and letting us have freedom and be able to play. That’s what you want in any coach, and Mike has a bright future in that if he wants to do that down the road."

Now the House of 'Paign advances forward and into the round of 16 against the defending champions. Carmen's Crew is made up of mostly Ohio State alums, but former Illini Demetri McCamey is on the team. LaTulip and the players didn't join the quarantine bubble to be booted early.

LaTulip plans for the House of 'Paign to make annual visits to the tournament. But could his coaching career extend beyond the annual rendezvous?

“I prefer it to be a once a year thing for me," LaTulip said. "I don’t really look too much into that because at the end of the day, I’m here to provide structure for the guys and provide a game plan. ... There have been people who have hit me up about it, but that’s not why I got into this. I got into this so I could see these guys play on the floor together and see Andres (Feliz) play with Malcolm (Hill) and see Mike Daum in the mix as well. That’s what’s really cool to me, not all the potential coaching talk."