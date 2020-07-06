Watch now: How Mike LaTulip is approaching his coaching debut for House of 'Paign

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Consider the last three or four months some of the busiest of Mike LaTulip's life.
His days have been spent recruiting and putting together the House of 'Paign team for The Basketball Tournament and creating Zoom calls for introductions and early installs long before the team traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to stay in a quarantined bubble. He had to make sure players were taking and submitting their COVID-19 tests — a relatively easy part, he said, given the players' desire to play in the tournament.
Of course, the tournament is happening in the middle of a global pandemic, so roster changes leading up to arrival in Columbus were always a possibility. That meant more recruiting and pitching.
Oh, and he's got a "day job" working for a startup recruiting agency in Austin, Texas. All told, the days get long in a hurry. As LaTulip, the general manager and head coach of the House of 'Paign said, they feel like 22-hour marathons.
“I think the last three to four months have been the most stressful of my life, for sure; just balancing recruiting and you have guys who drop out," he said Monday by phone. "It’s such an unprecedented time and with unprecedented times comes a little change and things can happen fast. You’ve got to be willing to adapt and be willing to switch gears on the fly."
LaTulip has made it all work seamlessly. House of 'Paign rolled past War Tampa in the opener to advance to the second round of the $1 million, winner-take-all, single-elimination tournament against defending champion Carmen's Crew (3 p.m. Wednesday). ESPN color commentator Dan Dakich has high praise for the team, and LaTulip, during the telecast and again on his social media page.
"Mike LaTulip of House of 'Paign did a great job," Dakich said. "In fact, he's done a great job of preparing this team for the tournament far, far, far before the tournament even started. That team was working on all cylinders. ... I'd argue that Mike LaTulips's team runs more offense than 90% of the millionaires that you see coaching college basketball."
Day 1..Coaching is important in the @thetournament pic.twitter.com/rPiDSEVoLt— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) July 5, 2020
LaTulip was approached by Michael Finke, a member of this team, to coach and construct a team. The idea had been on LaTulip's mind for some time and already had a plan in place should the opportunity present itself. He began making phone calls to players, not simply wanting to pitch the idea via text message. He wanted clear plans in place and roles to be established before arriving in Columbus. There simply isn't enough time in the bubble to start at the beginning.
It isn't a one-coach band, though. LaTulip talks to former Illinois men's basketball assistant coach, and current Grand Canyon assistant, Jamall Walker. He also leans on former Illini staffer and current Dayton men's basketball director of basketball operations James Haring as well as the staff at Wright State, where LaTulip transferred for his final season of college eligibility after being a walk-on at Illinois, and House of 'Paign assistant coach Cameron Liss.
“I like to think I know a lot about the game of basketball, but you can’t come in here and assume you have it all figured it out," LaTulip said. "When it comes to managing the time and leveling with the guys and making sure they have some autonomy in this too, I think that’s really important."
Film rooms are conversational. If the players want to try an idea in practice, they try it. If it works, put it in the game plan.
“He’s great," said Malcolm Hill, the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in Illinois men's basketball history and a member of the House of 'Paign team. "He’s not too tight about the situation, but at the same time, he’s structured everything to where everybody is aligned. He does a great job of communicating with people."
Said Finke last week, prior to the opening-round games: "He’s really done a great job of telling us what to do, but not micro-managing us and letting us have freedom and be able to play. That’s what you want in any coach, and Mike has a bright future in that if he wants to do that down the road."
Now the House of 'Paign advances forward and into the round of 16 against the defending champions. Carmen's Crew is made up of mostly Ohio State alums, but former Illini Demetri McCamey is on the team. LaTulip and the players didn't join the quarantine bubble to be booted early.
LaTulip plans for the House of 'Paign to make annual visits to the tournament. But could his coaching career extend beyond the annual rendezvous?
“I prefer it to be a once a year thing for me," LaTulip said. "I don’t really look too much into that because at the end of the day, I’m here to provide structure for the guys and provide a game plan. ... There have been people who have hit me up about it, but that’s not why I got into this. I got into this so I could see these guys play on the floor together and see Andres (Feliz) play with Malcolm (Hill) and see Mike Daum in the mix as well. That’s what’s really cool to me, not all the potential coaching talk."
