Watch now: Illinois basketball alums get together to play for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sports are slowly making their way back into our lives and onto our televisions.
The PGA Tour and NASCAR races are several weeks into their restart after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March. Major League Baseball teams are coming back for a summer training camp and the National Basketball Association is ramping up for a restart in Orlando.
MLB and the NBA won't be back to playing games until the end of the month, provided the plans in place don't change between now and then. Though there is a sign of basketball coming back immediately, as in, beginning on the Fourth of July.
The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, winner-take-all, single-elimination tournament begins on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio on the ESPN family of networks.
At 7 p.m., an Illinois alumni team, House of 'Paign, will play against War Eagle on ESPN and the winner plays an Ohio State alumni team, Carmen's Crew, which is the tournament's No. 1 seed on Wednesday, July 8.
House of 'Paign is in its first year in the tournament and coached by former walk-on Mike LaTulip with Cameron Liss as an assistant coach. Former Illini Malcolm Hill, Andres Feliz, Michael Finke, Leron Black and Nana Egwu are on the team along with Billy Garrett (DePaul), Kyle Vinales (Central Connecticut State) and Mike Daum (South Dakota State), who is the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history.
The guys are ready to leave it all out on the floor! 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/FpF9n1vMe0— House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) July 2, 2020
“I think the one thing that sticks out as we were putting together this team, we wanted to compile guys who are just tough," LaTulip said. "You have to have that in this single-elimination tournament and have guys who can keep an even keel as well. In a single-elimination tournament, there are moments guys can get tight and maybe the other team can go on a run. The guys we have on this team are extremely level-headed and they play hard."
The tournament is typically a 64-team, multi-site tournament that is instead reduced to 24 teams playing a created bubble in Columbus. House of 'Paign was organized by LaTulip and also originally included Cory Bradford and Rayvonte Rice, though Bradford dropped out for family reasons and Rice signed a professional contract in Israel.
Feliz is the most recent college graduate on the team and had his senior season cut short in March before the Big Ten Tournament because the coronavirus pandemic put the breaks on an Illinois team that was on the way to an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I wanted to play one more time with Illinois’ jersey on the front of my chest,” Feliz said. “Seeing as how we went down that way in March, unfortunately we couldn’t go to March Madness. I’m super excited to be on this team and to be with some of the guys that already have played with Illinois in the past and some of the guys who came from the outside.”
🔥🔥🔥 @thetournament bringing the heat!! Is it Saturday yet?!? pic.twitter.com/zFUsOMECxl— House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) June 30, 2020
Finke, Black, Egwu and Hill all played together for at least one season in Champaign. There's a chemistry about the team that has been reforged after a few days of practice on Columbus.
“For whatever reason, it just seems like we’ve been playing for a long time," said Egwu, the all-team leader in blocked shots in Illinois history. "That just goes to the way Mike has combined this team and bringing in the players that he’s brought in. It’s just a good mix and a good gel."
Finke, who played in the tournament for a different team last year, said, “The chemistry is going to be there just because we played together before but also because there’s a great group of guys on the team. I think we all have the same goal. Obviously, we all want to win so there’s not many egos and not too many people trying to do more. We all accept what we need to do to help each other win."
On Saturday, the stage will belong to the The Basketball Tournament. The PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic will be the only other sporting event on all day. Tournament play begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN with a total of four games. The House of 'Paign is scheduled for the third game of the day.
“It kind of gives me nostalgia just being able to represent Illinois because especially the fact that we’re going to be the only sport playing so the whole nation is going to be paying attention," Hill said. "... to kind of bring it back to the past and represent the orange and blue, it’s awesome — like always."
