Watch now: Illinois football coach Lovie Smith delivers powerful message on Lunch Talk Live

Proud to have @LovieSmith as our leader.
Turn up the volume. Listen to our #Illini Head Coach with @miketirico. pic.twitter.com/YvgH8etDXb
CHAMPAIGN — People had asked Lovie Smith for statements following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, but he held off on those comments, publicly, until Friday afternoon for his first public comments on NBCSN's Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico.
In the face of civil unrest, protests, in some cases looting, and real conversations pertaining to race in this country, Smith, Illinois' football coach, delivered a powerful message in an interview that was conducted virtually and lasted just more than 11 minutes.
“A lot of life experiences have prepared me for this moment," Smith said. "When I say life experiences, I’m a 62-year-old black man from the south in a biracial marriage. MaryAnne and I have seen an awful lot. I get a chance to lead men from all different places, all different nationalities. As you mentioned, life skills do come up."
Coach Smith, the first Black coach in @IlliniFootball history, on live this morning with Mike Tirico, talking about race in America.
Smith is the first African-American man to be the head coach of either football or men's basketball at Illinois. Several players and coaches on the Illinois football team have taken to Twitter to express their feelings, and more recently, running back Ra'Von Bonner spoke during a protest in a video tweeted by teammate Kendall Smith.
My brother Ra’Von is not on social media no more but he asked me to post this. LISTEN to what he saying ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/oTm58C2FMy— Kendall Smith🐉 (@Kendallsmith_23) June 4, 2020
“As football players as coaches, we live in a cocoon," Smith said. "A lot of times the real world doesn’t actually touch us. We teach, we develop. We talk about developing the man first, then we develop the football player. As we look, Mike, at what’s going on right now in our society, I’ve always encouraged our players to be involved in what’s happening in your normal world, your normal life. As we look right now at what’s going on, I’ve been asked a lot of times, ‘Hey, Lovie, can you come give me a statement about what’s going on right now. Can you do that?’ It’s so much more than that.
“A few things, I think, that we need to acknowledge and we can’t go much farther until we do this: Systemic racism exists in our world. We have to acknowledge that first before we can go any farther. I’ve seen it. It’s one thing to identify a problem, then it’s how we change that problem. That’s what we’ve been doing at the University of Illinois. We’re trying to make the world better, but it can’t be words. I talk to our players that, ‘Hey, you have a right to protest. That’s great. That’s what college life is all about, too, in a peaceful manner. Then, what else do you do?' That’s where we are right now: What else do we do to make football better and to make the world better?"
Smith spoke about the lack of diversity in the NFL with just three black head coaches — he and Tony Dungy were the first two black men to be head coaches in the Super Bowl in 2007 — two black general managers and no black majority owners. On Smith's staff in Champaign, seven of the 10 assistant coaches are black, as is Director of Player Personnel James Kirkland. Newly hired Director of High School Relations Ashton Washington is a 23-year-old black female.
“First off I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to lead NFL teams and, of course, to lead college programs — that’s what we’re talking about is that opportunity," Smith said. "Once you get there, though, in order for me to help the next person who looks me, the next black person, to get that opportunity, the wins and the losses do come up. It is more than that. When I say it’s more than that, that’s what we’re dealing with on a daily basis. We, I’m just talking about the University of Illinois, what we’re doing and what we’re looking at. As these discussions happen right now, we have to look at ourselves a little bit. ...
"For me, it’s about the platform of putting a model together to see exactly what can happen when you look beyond your normal comfort zone of people and what can get done and seeing people of a different color. The record eventually comes back to it, I realize that, that’s why we get into positions, we need to do well. We need to do better. The University of Illinois is headed in the right direction. We made progress, we made noise last year. This year is the time to knock down the door."
Smith said he encourages his players to take action, to be informed and to listen.
"What I’ve always talked about, last election, ‘Guys, be informed. This is a true way for people to hear your voice,'" Smith said. "Right now, I see a lot of protests. Protests are good. Then what do we do? It’s like there’s a death, there’s a funeral, then after the funeral, the next day everybody goes home. What I’m going to insist on, first off, all of our guys register to vote. That’s just a part of it, register to vote. Be informed. If you don’t like what’s going on right now, and we in America have acknowledged that we don’t like what’s going on right now, we have to look first at our leader. Do we like the policies that he has in place? Congress? Local government? This is how you have true change. For us, we have to get back to make sure people are informed.
“I think a little bit of what’s going on right now, a lot of people are saying, ‘I didn’t know.’ I think we all know right from wrong. … We’ve all been taught that. That’s what we’ve been preaching. We’re going to continue to do that with our program. There’s diversity. The only way to make real change is if we come together. Diversity does that."
